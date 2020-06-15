By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The new coronavirus case in Mercer County is the result of domestic travel, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
The new case, which involves an employee at Bluefield State College, brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Mercer County to 14. Of those 14 cases, 12 individuals have since recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Two people, including the individual involved with the new case, remain in isolation.
Officials at Bluefield State College confirmed over the weekend that an employee at BSC had tested positive for the virus.
Robin C. Capehart, president of Bluefield State College, announced Friday in a blog post that a BSC employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Capehart said the Mercer County Health Department has started calling all individuals with whom the employee has been in contact with at the college and they have been tested.
“It appears I may have been in contact with the employee during the course of the last week,” Capehart said. “Likewise, I have been tested. We should have the result by the first of the week. Neither myself nor any person who had been in contact with the employee has shown any symptoms of the virus. However, from an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine until the results are returned.”
Jim Nelson, BSC’s interim communications director, told the Daily Telegraph Friday that not many of the college’s personnel had contact with the individual. Nelson said much of the college’s meetings and other business have been conducted over the internet, “so it’s a very small number of people.”
