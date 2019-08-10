BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new location in the Eastern District for the Tazewell County EMS was announced Friday by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors
The building is located on Blue Ridge Road near the U.S. 460 bypass, Virginia Ave., the Bluefield industrial park and other critical locations, the board of supervisors said in a press release issued Friday. In 2016 the Board assumed control of Bluefield Virginia Rescue Squad and Rescue 945 merging them into one agency now known as Tazewell County EMS. The individual agencies had struggled financially since 2012.
County Administrator, Eric Young, thanked the Kersey family for being willing to sell the building, which was a successful rental property.
“Location, location, location is important to response times and serving the Town and the Eastern District. This is a quality building in a location we need to be. We sincerely appreciate the Kersey family selling this building to the County. They may have made more money renting it, but they chose to help us out.” Young said of the move.
Frank Kersey, Jr. said he “was very happy that Tazewell County EMS will be the new occupants.”
Tazewell County’s Eastern District EMS station had been located in a building near the intersection of Route 103 and Virginia Avenue. That building had problems with sewer back up, the roof, and other issues which were expensive to fix, according to Young. “We were willing to fix our previous location but it was located on railroad property and they were unwilling to lease it to us for any longer than a year. We could not justify investing thousands of dollars in a location from which we could be removed in less than a year’s time.” Young stated.
The Kersey’s building will be renovated to be specialized to fit an EMS station. Tazewell County EMS has been located at the Town of Bluefield’s Fire Department since it suffered hurricane damage in September 2018 and will continue to operate out of that location until renovations are completed. Young would like to thank the Town for allowing the County personnel to operate out of the Town’s building, until the County could find a suitable location.
“I’m very excited about the purchase of this new location for Tazewell County EMS. Tazewell County is committed to provide the best EMS response available for our communities. I feel confident this facility will help us accomplish that goal. I appreciate the Kersey family working with us to make this purchase possible,” Eastern District Board of Supervisor Charlie Stacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.