BLUEFIELD — Legislation authored by Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel was approved during this year’s legislative session and has been signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Senate Bill 591, which was sponsored by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, says that any three or more “county or municipal development authorities may contract to share expenses for and revenues derived from joint economic development projects within their respective geographic territories … and may contract to distribute on a pro rata basis proceeds derived from joint economic development projects.”
Heltzel told city board members during their regular meeting Tuesday the legislation was needed to allow municipalities to work together on a project by sharing resources as well as revenue.
It was needed, he said, because of a joint project on Airport Road that involves outdoor recreation, including ATV trails, near Kee Dam.
Bluefield, Princeton and the county own property there and the project would involve that property.
With the legislation, he said, any costs and any revenue can be shared, and that is now the case statewide.
“It allows any type of joint venture in economic development,” he said, and could even be used for ventures with other counties and cities outside of Mercer County. “They don’t have to be contiguous … It gives us a lot of options … So now we can all work together and hopefully get some things done.”
These ventures may not be in city limits, but the city shares in both the costs of a project and the revenue, he added.
“We own a significant amount of property there (Off Airport Road near Kee Dam) and so does Princeton and Mercer County,” Mayor Ron Martin said. “This (legislation) is the first step to getting everybody together to get started.”
Martin praised Heltzel for his work.
“It is incredible legislation and I don’t think it (a city attorney authoring a bill that is passed so quickly) happens very often,” he said, “so kudos for that.”
Martin and Heltzel traveled to Charleston and met with Justice as he signed the bill into law, which takes effect June 2.
“It was an awesome day in Charleston,” Martin said.
According to the bill, each county or municipal development authority participating in a joint economic development project contract must contribute at least $15,000 in cash to the project.
State money may also be available.
“A grant, which may not exceed $100,000, may be made by the West Virginia Development Office to any county or municipal economic development authority which enters into such contracts,” the bill says.
In other business, the board;
• Heard from West Virginia American Water that the College Avenue water line replacement project is starting.
Company representative Anthony Treadway said the avenue may be closed during the work, which will be on the north side of the street, but sill be open for those who live in the work zone.
Work at the intersection of College Avenue and Leatherwood Lane will include “horizontal drilling” machines so the intersection can remain open as work is done.
Treadway said the $1 million project may be completed by the end of June, possibly sooner.
• Saw Jeff Disibbio, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, present awards to the winners of the 2022 Christmas Window Decoration Contest.
Winners were Summit Community Bank (Elizabeth Sudduth), The Shopkeeper (Ron Davis Jr.) and Laura Zachwieja Ward. Prizes were sponsored by the Bluefield Inn and the Chamber.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
