BLUEFIELD — Intuit may be cutting the ribbon on its new headquarters, a Prosperity Hub, on Federal Street by Nov. 1.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of economic and community development, told the city’s board of directors Tuesday the date had to be pushed back from September because of the pandemic.
The 500 Federal Street location, which was purchased by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA) and leased to the company, will include a customer success center and an innovation lab as part of the Prosperity Hub.
Alorica, which manages personnel for Intuit, already has about 80 employees at Intuit’s temporary offices on Commerce Street. Employees are trained to handle calls related to Intuit’s online products, QuickBooks and Mint. The company also owns TurboTax.
The interior demolition at the Federal Street location began March 9.
Employees have mostly been working remotely since the pandemic hit, Spencer said.
“But they are still working and they have started another training class,” he said.
Spencer said it’s too early to tell how it all of this plays out as far as the number of employees coming on board and the impact it has on other businesses.
Intuit announced in March 2019 the company was locating in Downtown Bluefield and will eventually employ up to 500 people.
“A lot of things are still up in the air,” Spencer said, as the impact of the pandemic unfolds and the possibility of a second wave.
The city is moving forward, however, with increasing parking spaces in anticipation of Intuit’s employee expansion.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the city is working on a 25-year lease on land beside First Community Bank on Princeton Avenue where the BAT (Bluefield Transit Authority) kiosk is located.
The kiosk is now closed and the city wants to use that area for municipal parking.
City Manager Dane Rideout told the board the temporary hub for BAT is now located on Bluefield Avenue at he old Gulf station and will be used for 12 to 18 months until the new $2.1 million transit station is erected beside Flowers Bakery on Bluefield Avenue.
Rideout said he hopes ground can be broken on that indoor facility for BAT riders later this summer as bids for the work are about to be advertised.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
