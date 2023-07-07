PRINCETON — A radio-controlled climbed up a cliff, crossed a rope bridge and ventured down a tunnel that are part of a new course that lets people enjoy the radio-controlled vehicle hobby and help them decide if they want to take it up.
The Emporium on Mercer Street opened at the end of November in 2022, said owner Chris Pierce.
“This is definitely a hobby and adventure store, so we carry RC (radio controlled) cars, diecast, trains, different aspects of creativity, and on the outdoor side we have e-bikes (electric), and soon to have kayaks,” he said Thursday.
Since its opening, the store has expanded towards the back of its building and up to the second floor. Pierce led the way to the store’s train room and looked to the storefront.
“Till the first of the year, that was all we had,” Pierce said. “We were under construction with this one and we’ve got this section done. Now this is the train room and the lounge, and back here is the bike shop. So everything we sell, we service. We service all these RC cars. This is all hobby grade. There’s a big difference between hobby grade and what the big box stores sell. Everything here that we sell, if you break it, we have a part to fix it or we can get it. That’s makes it a lot different.”
A lounge where model train enthusiasts can meet and talk is under construction. Located above the train room, it already features an upscale train set. There is a smaller train set near The Emporium’s entrance that children can see, but the lounge’s train layout was created with serious hobbyists in mind.
“The model trains have been kind of falling to the wayside for several years,” Pierce said. “The biggest reason is because nobody’s been able to see it. Nobody’s been doing it. You’ve got to put it in front of them for them to say, ‘Hey, I like this.’ Let them see it run.”
There are RC cars, airplane, helicopters and boats for beginners so people new to the RC hobby can learn how to use them and see whether they enjoy them before moving on to more sophisticated models.
“We’ve got the little one up front there,” he added about the smaller train at the storefront. “If a kid was to touch it, it’s no big deal. They can still break it. Then we have this big one here to show you what the capabilities are, so on for everybody in between.”
“The same thing with RCs. The RCs you start out with radio control is at skill level one all way to the experienced,” Pierce added. “We carry the planes, the helicopters, the boats, so we’ve got a little something for everybody who’s into or wanting to get into the hobby.”
Between the store’s front room with its display cases and the train room is the room with the crawler course resembling a mountainside and the glide course, which looks like a race track on the floor.
“It’s a way to demonstrate before you decide to buy and see if you like it,” Pierce said.
An RC car worked on navigating the crawler course. The goal is to make an RC car climb the steep cliffs, navigate the obstacles without flipping over and reach designated markers.
“The crawler course is a competition that’s not about speed, it’s about skill and ability,” he said. “So you’ve got checkpoints and you’ve got to go through gates and then you start off with X amount of points and you get deductions from that. So the one who has the most points at the end wins. And every time we do a competition, the course changes. The markers change and you have to go through a different section of the course.”
Water flows through what looks like a wooden bridge, but it’s actually a mine that lets people sift for gems.
“You buy the pay dirt and then you sift through it to see if you get any precious gems,” Pierce said. While the mine isn’t an obstacle, some RC drivers take their cars over it. Some RC cars are waterproof.
Pierce said that the public’s reception has been good since The Emporium opened, and it’s showing the RC hobby, diecast collecting and other hobbies to new people.
“This area hasn’t seen it, so this area has to be introduced to it. It’s on kind of a different playing field,” he said of the RC hobby and other product. “My biggest thing when you’re making these purchases, there are people who still want to put their hands on them. They don’t really want to spend that kind of hard-earned money on the internet. They want to physically see it and say ‘I want this’ or not.”
The Emporium is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.