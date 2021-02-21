BLUEFIELD — A local grocery store chain is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers across the nation Feb. 22 by celebrating the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day, a new holiday recognizing the work employees do to keep families fed and enrich their lives.
The Food Industry Association (FMI) has proclaimed this new holiday, according to Pam Carter, marketing manager for Grants Supermarkets.
“Our employees have been helping the whole community to stay strong during the COVID-19 pandemic” Carter said. “When COVID-19 forced people to home shelter, we stayed open. And we have continued to adapt and serve our communities every day. There is no question that supermarket employees are heroes. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them.”
Grant Supermarkets is recognizing employees at each of its 16 stores on Monday, Feb. 22 by serving them a free lunch from the Pita Pit restaurant in Princeton, Carter said.
“On behalf of Grants Supermarkets, we invite all residents in our community to stop in one of our stores on Feb. 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” Carter stated. “Better yet, honor your favorite heroes in your social media and use the hashtags, #Supermarket EmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.”
The employees will also receive special candy bars with the word “hero” on the wrappers,” she added.
With more than 40,000 individual stores that sell food and grocery items in the U.S. alone, supermarkets are the backbones in their communities, FMI officials said. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive. Despite supply chain disruptions or work-force reductions, supermarket employees have demonstrated Trojan efforts to keep communities going. Supermarket employees have personified compassion and courage when communities have most needed to be encouraged.
“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
