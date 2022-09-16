BLUEFIELD — To help celebrate the first West Virginia Welcome Center, the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Bluefield and the National Coal Heritage Area are presenting historical interpretative signs on top of the East River Mountain Scenic Overlook.
A ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Sept. 23 at the East River Mountain Overlook, the bureau announced Friday.
The signs, located on Route 52-21, tell the story about the overlook’s history.
The visitor center first welcomed visitors to Bluefield on Oct. 18, 1950. However, the center eventually closed due to construction of the East River Mountain Tunnel.
The center’s legacy helped inspire the future construction of other visitors’ centers throughout West Virginia.
The two other interpretative signs pay tribute to the Ridge Runner Train and the construction of the tunnel on Interstate 77.
“We felt it was important to recognize the tourism history of East River Mountain,” said Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County CVB. “The overlook is a great destination for many visitors, and locals, too.”
Visitors stopping at the top of East River Mountain can also scan the signs with their mobile phones to learn more about the Mercer County area. The City of Bluefield has also added a sign to further enhance the viewing experience.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said the signage portrays the area’s history.
“It also provides tourists with additional knowledge on how this great area came to pass,” Marson said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
