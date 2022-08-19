ROCK – About 10 miles of a railroad that used to make runs to and from a Mercer County coal mine are on their way to becoming a route letting hikers and bicyclists enjoy coalfield history and scenic beauty.
County Commissioner Bill Archer and Litter Control Office Joshua Parks recently explored parts of an old Norfolk Southern Railroad line running from the Bramwell area to the Rock community. Archer said there has been some discussion about creating a local Rails to Trails project.
"And since it is our first in Mercer County, I didn't know the entire process so in the last week I started communicating with the Norfolk Southern regional real estate person and after several tries at requests, I got the document that gave us access," Archer said. "It's called a temporary right of entry document. That allowed us to go and scope the project. That was really nice of Norfolk Southern to do that."
On the morning of Aug. 12, Archer and Parks started at the former Cooper Company Store location near Bramwell and hiked the first four-tenths of a mile up the old railroad line until the brush became so thick, they couldn't get through even when they used a machete.
"So then we went back, and by automobile paused at all the bridges and grade crossings and made the markings for those and also had got the latitude and longitude for each point," Archer recalled. "It was the original rail line from the 1884 Cooper Mine. We followed that route all the way to Rock."
The old railroad line is about 10.6 miles long.
"In addition, there is a tunnel on that line. It's approximately 35 to 40 yards long. It has shale that's falling down on the track. There would have to be some kind of protection put in so it wouldn't fall on trail walkers," Archer said. "And I think that in a greater sense that the way you build a trail system, a Rails to Trails system, is you have to remove the contaminated soil that's there; so I think this will ultimately benefit the Bluestone River Watershed to a great extent."
The trail will benefit the local tourism industry as well, he added.
"From a tourism standpoint, I think this will be something people would love to participate in: a 10 -mile-long trip through incredible history, coalfield history," Archer said. "It would be a real good hook."
Old railroad bridges along the line will need to be repaired, Parks said.
"The rail line itself and the trails are in decent shape," he stated. "It's just a lot of work to clear the brush, the larger trees that are growing up. And like Bill said, the tunnel will have to have some kind of stabilization project, but the tunnel itself is gorgeous. And we talked to several people in the community that seemed like they were pretty open to it."
Local people as well as visitors will be able to use the trail. For instance, ATV tourists wanting a hike could use it when they're not riding on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, Parks said.
"So I think this is something that the community is definitely going to get behind. They're going to be able to utilize it, the community members," Parks said.
It will be a non-motorized hiking and biking trail.
"I assume it's going to be a pretty expensive undertaking," Archer said. "The only thing I have compare it to is a project that's proposed up in Mingo County and for an 8-mile section of what is also Norfolk Southern track up there. They anticipate the expense of that to be $260,000 to clear."
Funding will have to be found for the Mercer County trail project.
"The county has some monies to maybe attract other monies to be able to get it done. And I think also when you take into consideration the removal of contaminated material, we should be able to get help from different federal and state entities that are all about cleaning up the environment," Archer said. "I think we'll be on a good track right then, but I think we're going to promote our track at our regular meetings, but we're going to meet with some additional people who have expertise in what our next steps are. I have to say that the representative of Norfolk Southern I've been working with has been excellent in getting us the right of entry and also been very informative about what we need to do. I think it's a good project all together and we do want to thank the railroad for becoming partners with us on this particular project."
I think we started on it on Friday (Aug. 12)," Archer said. "I'm thinking this is not something we're going to let lay on the side burner. This is something we can work year round on, and once we make all the arrangements, I'm just eager to see the first hikers go along that and enjoy that and bicyclists, too."
