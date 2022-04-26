PRINCETON — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch visited schools in the area Monday to promote a pilot program that is designed to help deal with the shortage of teachers in the state.
Called “Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching,” it allows high school students to pursue a teaching career through pathways schools develop with higher education institutions.
Burch stopped at James Monroe High School and the Mercer County Technical Education Center to explain the program, which has 28 counties participating, to encourage student participation.
West Virginia continues to face shortages of teachers, as do many other states.
With this program, by the time they graduate high school, students can earn up to 30 college credits and complete a year of college at significantly reduced costs.
High school students who want to become classroom teachers will be able to fast track into careers with a combination of dual enrollment and advanced placement courses.
The accelerated pathway will allow them to graduate from the school system’s partner institution with a bachelor’s degree in three years.
“The Pathway to Teaching Initiative is an exciting opportunity for our counties and our students because it creates a roadmap to address a critical issue in our state,” Burch said in announcing the program. “Our goal is to bring talent back to the county that is equipped with the pedagogy and residency experience this initiative offers. As a result, we believe our counties will not only be able to attract teachers but also retain them at higher rates.”
The pilot program is one of several TeachWV initiatives. The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently retooled the website, teachwv.com, to offer detailed information about alternative pathways to teaching, as well as information about teacher preparation programs and testimonials from college students and classroom teachers.
Students in participating counties will begin the program next school year. Visits by Burch will continue in the coming weeks with stops in 12 counties.
The WVDE reported that the state has a shortage of about 1,000 certified teachers.
The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) projects there will be a demand for approximately 300,000 new teachers nationwide and a supply of just over 100,000 by 2024.
According to the national Learning Policy Institute, teacher shortages in hard-to-staff subjects—math, science, special education, and bilingual education—continue to be “widespread and severe.”
Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 48 states and Washington, DC, reported having shortages in 2020-21 of special education teachers; 43 states and DC reported math teacher shortages; and 41 states and DC had shortages of science teachers. Because of these long-standing conditions, even small changes in teacher supply and demand during the pandemic have resulted in serious disruption for schools that had already been struggling to fill teacher vacancies.
Before COVID-19 hit, enrollment in teacher preparation programs was already declining—down by one third between 2010 and 2018. Since the fall of 2019, undergraduate enrollment has dropped by 6.6 percent overall and 14.1 percent in community colleges. These declines are “worrisome, given the large majority of educators who earn their credentials in an undergraduate program and given community colleges are often a crucial component of Grow Your Own programs, which prepare diverse local community members to teach in their local districts.”
Many school systems have reported higher rates of teacher retirement and resignation during the pandemic.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
