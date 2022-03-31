BLUEFIELD — A new administrator of the Mercer County Health Department will be announced “within a week.”
Board of Health Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell said at the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday the four finalists were interviewed by the board Tuesday evening.
“We as a board are not at the point yet we can announced the decision,” he said. “Within the next week or so we can officially name that person.”
“We had a lot of good interest (in the position),” said Board Vice Chair Stacey Hicks. “The people were very well qualified and we appreciate their interest.”
Hicks and fellow board member Dr. Daniel Wells had been given the task of screening 27 applications and bringing the field of potential candidates down to five.
“Daniel and I met last week,” Hicks said at an earlier meeting, with each one independently choosing five candidates. “We compared notes and we were pretty close.”
After agreeing to the five, one candidate could not be reached to set up an in-person interview, so the field stood at four.
Those four were interviewed Tuesday night at the Princeton Rescue Squad building.
Bonnie Allen, Public Health Nurse at the department, has been serving as interim administrator.
Allen was appointed to take over temporarily in early December after former administrator Roger Topping resigned.
Topping stepped down in the wake of a COVID vaccination flap, when a vaccine clinic sponsored by the health department administered the wrong dosage of the Moderna booster to about 200 residents.
A half-dose was authorized for the booster shots but full doses were given. However, no serious side effects from the full dose were reported.
Maxwell also said the board has been successful in asking the state to reclassify the administrator’s position as “exempt” from civil servant status.
“This gives the board more flexibility to hold them accountable,” Maxwell said.
A civil servant receives state benefits but also falls under state guidelines regarding protocol for work performance and termination.
Maxwell said the next administrator will receive state benefits but be exempt from the civil servant category and be hired more as an independent contractor.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.