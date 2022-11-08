TAZEWELL, Va. — A unique business is opening in Tazewell soon, one that features deli-style food as well as hiking accessories.
Called The Happy Goat, the business was recently awarded a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.
“The Happy Goat will offer another dining option as well as a place to purchase hiking gear in Tazewell that will appeal to both tourists and locals,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, in making the announcement. “In so doing, it will create new jobs in the community which is what the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Grant program strives to do. The new business projects two full-time employees and five part-time employees within five years.”
According to the VCEDA announcement, the business is owned by Vincent and Lucie D’Amato, who moved here in 2021.
Vince D’Amato retired from government sales and Lucie D’Amato, who grew up in Tazewell County, had the ability to continue to work remotely in healthcare, so the timing seemed right to move to Tazewell and to start the new business.
The couple’s son, Joe, also moved to the Tazewell community and is helping to launch the business. His college friend, Antonio Villa, relocated to Tazewell from Richmond and will help run the deli. Both are graduates of Virginia Tech with agriculture science degrees.
The D’Amatos had lived in Virginia Beach for 30 years and they are now living on a farm in Tazewell County where Lucie D’Amato grew up.
They decided to purchase and renovate a circa 1889 building on Main Street to open their new business.
Vince D’Amato said the name, “The Happy Goat,” stuck in their heads because the couple felt it was a great name for the new business.
“Goats like to eat and hike, Tazewell is a livestock community, so the thinking was let’s open a deli and hiking gear store,” D’Amato said in the announcement. “It can also be a great place to use your computer, meet friends or catch a football game.”
After purchasing the building at 216 Main Street, the D’Amatos began making needed renovations, including replacing the roof, upgrading the electrical and plumbing, installing new floors and walls and making other structural improvements, the VCEDA announcement said. New exterior windows and side windows, as well as a new brick front were also added.
In addition to selling sandwiches, salads, soups, hot dogs, side items and daily grab and go fare, the new deli will also offer table seating, as well as seating at two large walnut counters. The business is also tapping into the outdoors market in the area with the hiking gear and accessories.
“The vision of the business is to connect with the community and offer an opportunity to partner with local farmers and folks interested in doing business together, “ D’Amato said. “We also would like to create a connection place for local/regional hiking.”
The D’Amatos worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing their application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority.
“Getting approved for the VCEDA grant was huge for us,” D’Amato said. “It showed us people feel comfortable with what we are doing and with our business plan. A big shout out to Misty Bandy and Margie Douglass at the Small Business Development Center – they really helped us out with the application process.”
“Main Street in Tazewell, VA, is the perfect setting for The Happy Goat LLC to build a thriving business that will cater to locals and tourists alike,” Margie Douglass, SBDC program manager at SWCC, said in the announcement. “Within their newly renovated space, the D’Amatos will operate a quality upscale deli and an outdoor adventure retail shop with an emphasis on promoting hiking in the surrounding areas.
“It was the pleasure of the staff at the SBDC to work with The Happy Goat LLC on the development of their application and business plan in the process of applying for the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Fund Grant,” Douglass added. “With the assistance of this grant, we are confident The Happy Goat on Main will become a staple of the community for locals and a must-visit destination for tourists. We are thrilled that the D’Amatos have decided to open a business highlighting their hometown’s beauty and small-town hospitality. We look forward to continuing to work with The Happy Goat as they grow a diverse and loyal customer pool along with the economy of Tazewell County.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
