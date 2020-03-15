TAZEWELL, Va. — As Virginia prepares for new gun restrictions that will take effect July 1 if signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt is taking a wait and see attitude.
Hieatt said at this point he is unsure of the impact as far as how it will affect routine law enforcement activities.
“We are going to wait and see,” he said. “That will decide whether it’s something that will make a major impact.”
At this point, he said he thinks the laws may not significantly change anything.
Those laws include universal background checks when a gun is sold even by a private seller; a “red flag law” that will allow law enforcement to obtain an “extreme risk protective order” faster if a person may pose substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm; and a return to a previous law of allowing the purchase of only one handgun a month.
The most controversial proposal was the ban on assault weapons, but that did not pass the General Assembly.
Hieatt said the red flag laws are already in place to a degree.
“If somebody has a protective order for a mental problem they are not allowed to have guns,” he said. “Even with a concealed carry permit we can go out and take guns away from them.”
But a legal process must be followed first through the court system to officially determine a person may be dangerous to themselves or others.
Hieatt said the new law appears to be a means to take faster action if necessary because it allows law enforcement to “temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person exhibits dangerous behavior that presents an immediate threat to self or others.”
His concern is the possibility of law enforcement actually having too much leeway, but whether that is an issue will be determined.
As far as background checks, Hieatt said he has seen no problem with how it’s done now and his concern is this new law as well as the one-handgun-a-month policy will impact businesses as well as private sales and trades or gifts.
Those concerns were reflected by local gun retailers, but Amanda Bailey, co-owner of Hunters Depot in Tazewell, said she does not think the laws will have a significant impact on the business.
“We already do background checks,” she said, adding that the handgun law does make a difference “but it’s not something we can’t deal with.”
Jerry Cochran, owner of Trader Jerry’s at Claypool Hill, agreed that background checks are already required, and he expressed a concern about only buying one handgun a month.
Bailey and Cochran said the impact of that law will depend on whether an exemption is given for those have a concealed carry permit, as it was when the previous law was in place. They were not sure if that will be the case this time.
But according the new law, that exemption will continue.
Any resident with a concealed carry permit can buy more than one handgun a month so if anyone plans on purchasing more than one a month the permit will allow them to do that.
Law enforcement officers are also exempt from the limit.
Bailey said the law that worried most people was the assault weapon ban and the possibility of taking guns away.
The law did not make out of a Senate committee “for this year,” she said. “But it’s still possible.”
Both also had questions about trades and background checks, but the new law says the background checks are only required in sales.
A private sale, however, will require a background check and residents can do that through gun shops like Trader Jerry’s and Hunter’s Depot.
According to the law, “No person shall sell a firearm for money, goods, services or anything else of value unless he has obtained verification from a licensed dealer in firearms that information on the prospective purchaser has been submitted for a criminal history record information check…”
A resident making a private sale can get that background check through a local dealer and the “dealer may charge and retain an additional fee not to exceed $15 for obtaining a criminal history record information check on behalf of a seller,” the law says.
Gun shows will also be impacted as the new background check law does include closing the “gun show loophole,” where sales have been allowed to take place without a background check.
The new law says the sale at a gun show can take place as long as the “seller has received a determination from the Department of State Police that the purchaser is not prohibited under state or federal law from possessing a firearm.”
State Police are required to be present at gun shows to be available for those checks.
The law does not require a background check when giving, trading or inheriting firearms, only selling.
Other new laws include allowing municipalities to enact ordinances that are stricter than state law, like rules banning guns in libraries or municipal buildings, and requiring lost or stolen guns to be reported to authorities within one day.
Hieatt said he is concerned that laws that are passed may be followed by more, including the assault weapon ban.
For both Bailey and Cochran one of the main problems with gun laws is they do not prevent someone who wants to use a firearm for ill intent to obtain one.
“These laws may have good intentions,” Bailey said of the pressure on politicians to try to do something about mass shootings. “But the wrong person is going to do what they want to do anyway.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
