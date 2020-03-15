House Speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, center, speaks to Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City County, left, as Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, second from left, House minority leader Del Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and House majority leader, Del. Charniele Herring, D- Alexandria, look on in the entrance to the Senate at the Capitol Saturday March 7, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Both chambers agreed to extending the session to accommodate the budget and conference committee reports.