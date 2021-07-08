BLUEFIELD — The new Goodwill Industries store in Bluefield will open its doors next week.
Jamon Smith, interim director of communications for Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley, said the store, located beside Gabe’s on Cumberland Road, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.
“It will be our first store there,” he said of the Bluefield area.
Smith said the new store, which will include a donation center, is described as the “new Goodwill experience.”
“This is a revamp of our new store look,” he said, and only the second one to open with the new features. “It has more like a retail store feel.”
The stores are more attractive and feature TVs.
Daniel Owens, the new company CEO in Charleston, is slated to attend the opening, Smith said.
Goodwill will occupy about 17,000 square feet of the old Kmart store with Gabe’s using about 70,000 square feet. The Kmart store closed in 2016.
Smith said it is the mission of Goodwill to serve.
“We always try to make sure our hearts are in it and within our hearts lies our mission to serve,” he said, assisting people with job training and helping find employment for those who need it.
Particular individualized training programs will be announced later and depend on local need, Goodwill officials said in a previous story, and the goal is to provide employment, education and training.
Classes can also be offered virtually, as customers can shop online now as well.
The closest Goodwill store with a donation center in West Virginia from Bluefield is in Beckley. Goodwill Industries also has a store/donation center in Pearisburg, Va.
Smith said the Bluefield store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
