PRINCETON — This afternoon, officials from the cities of Bluefield and Princeton and the Mercer County Commission will gather at the new Princeton Fire Training Center for a ribbon cutting/rededication ceremony.
Princeton Fire Department Chief Matt Mould said, “I think that it’s appropriate for all the officials to get together publicly and be recognized for their efforts on behalf of our residents.”
He added that the two cities, the county commission and a private, anonymous donor each contributed $25,000 to renovate the training cetner, which was built in 1997 and renovated in 2022.
“The four-story training tower was completely rebuilt; we installed four new box containers, three for our burn building and one for our search and rescue maze; and we have new piping for our propane fire center,” Mould said.
The center, in addition to its use by the Princeton Fire Department for practice and certification of new firefighters, has been used by the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department for training and as a location for a rope rescue class during the recent Emergency Services Conference at Pipestem State Park .
The ceremony will be held at the training center at 1 p.m. today.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
