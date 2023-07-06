BLUEFIELD, Va. — Tazewell County officials are seeking engineering proposals for a planned fire station at the Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Center.
The county Board of Supervisors recently advertised a request for proposals for the development of the planned Springville Fire Station. According to a copy of the legal advertisement in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Telegraph, the proposed fire station would be roughly a 7,200-square-foot prefabricated steel structure encompassing two or three drive through bays, male and female dormitory rooms, a conference room and an office with a reception area.
The project will be constructed with the assistance of a $600,000 federal funding appropriation recently secured by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va.
“When the federal legislators got access to their discretionary funds they were able to put out requests for projects that would be worthy of that designation,” Charlie Stacy, the Eastern District county supervisor, said. “So we reached out to Senator Warner’s office. As part of our study we did several years ago it was recommended that we have a fire station close to the Bluestone. He selected that program, and it has been approved. So we are in the process now of putting it out to bid.”
The county is talking to the Bluefield, Va., Fire Department with the hope that Bluefield, Va., will operate the new fire station at the Bluestone. Stacy said the Bluefield Divides corridor is already a part of the fire coverage area of the Bluefield, Va., Fire Department.
“When we first looked at this project we reached out to Bluefield, Va., and got a very favorable response from them that they would work with us essentially as an extension of the Bluefield, Va., Fire Station,” Stacy said.
The new Springville Fire Station would provide enhanced fire protection to the Bluefield Divides area while also providing another amenity to the technology park, which is already home to a bitcoin digital currency mining company and the Bruneaux Bait center.
Bids for the new fire station are due back to the county on July 28.
Stacy said additional local funds may still be needed for the project, adding that the costs for most county projects have nearly doubled over the past 24 months. That’s largely due to inflation, and the current high cost of building materials and supplies.
“We are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to do this,” Stacy said. “It will depend upon how the bids come in. But I can almost guarantee you with what you’ve seen over the last 24 months costs have been doubled. So we are hoping that maybe those prices are coming down a little now to help us with this project.”
The planned fire station will include a conference room and reception area, which can be utilized by regional fire and rescue crews.
“All first responders are kind of joined at the hip,” Stacy said. “You want to build a facility that is conducive for all first responders to benefit from it.”
Stacy said the fire station also could serve as a gathering place for the Springville community.
“Springville doesn’t have what I consider to be a gathering place,” Stacy said.
“I would love for that fire station to add an addition that would be a community room or community meeting room like we have down in Pocahontas.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
