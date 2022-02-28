BLUEFIELD — A new publication showing visitors the sights, sounds, experiences and tastes that the area has to offer them was recently published by the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“Explorers Welcome” is a booklet offering feature articles as well as information local attractions, lodging, restaurants and other items of interest for the people visiting the county, said Executive Director Jamie Null of the convention and visitors bureau.
“It’s a vacation guide to help folks plan,” Null said. “We did not print one last year because of COVID, so this is the first one in two years.”
The bureau has a website offering information, but visitors still like to have a printed publication they can carry around with them, she said.
“Even though we have so much digital technology, print still has its place and a vacation guide is a good example of that,” Null said.
The travel guide “Explorers Welcome” is available online at the bureau’s website and at Mercer County’s attractions and hotels.
“It highlights the county and it’s divided up into sections,” Null said. “It’s magazine style, so it reads like a magazine. It has articles about our small towns, our outdoors. It has a QR code that people can scan on their phones so people can find directions and events. It’s definitely our biggest print project.”
