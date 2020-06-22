BLUEFIELD — A new program in Bluefield for entrepreneurs is off to a busy start, with 33 enrolled and three already graduated.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), it’s called My Own Business Institute (MOBI) and was launched only two weeks ago by Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development.
“In addition to launching the MOBI program, BEDA is answering the call of needing entrepreneurship training by providing supplemental support like webinars and in-person ‘Office Hours”’so MOBI students and graduates can meet with experts and ask questions about starting or expanding their business,” he said.
The program is about more than just education, though.
“Educating our citizens and business owners on entrepreneurship is always a priority, but our goal with MOBI is actually standing up businesses in our community and helping our existing businesses grow,” Spencer said. “We have to continue to provide support and assist our aspiring entrepreneurs.”
The first MOBI graduate was Jerry Allbaugh, who started the course on June 6 and completed the free online 15-session course on June 8. The entrepreneurship certificate program is offered through BEDA in partnership with Santa Clara University’s MOBI.
Allbaugh owns Allbach’s Tree Service in Princeton, which started in January but he has more than 30 years experience in the business.
“This is an awesome program and a benefit for everyone,” said Allbaugh, “You cannot pass up all of the benefits of learning this information.”
Spencer said that by offering the MOBI entrepreneurial curriculum, BEDA aims to provide free training to help entrepreneurs develop new businesses in the Bluefield area and to support existing businesses.
“The online accessibility of MOBI’s content also provides the flexibility for participants to pursue their learning from the comfort of their home or office – and on their time,” he said, adding that he is now working to connect Allbaugh with other resources to help him grow his business.
Spencer said MOBI is the world’s leading provider of free online education for entrepreneurs and “fuels dreams and confidence through accessible education.”
To sign up for MOBI, he said to visit this link: https://courses.myownbusiness.org/login/
1. Select “Create New Account”
2. When asked for an affiliation please select “MyBluefield Economic Development Authority”. If you don’t select this, you will not be enrolled correctly.
3. When you arrive at the home page please be sure you select the “MyBluefield Small Business Success Center – Entrepreneur’s Bootcamp: Starting a Business” course OR the “MyBluefield Small Business Success Center: Business Expansion” course. (Please do not select the Starting a Business 2020 , Business Expansion 2020 or the Quick Start Entrepreneurship course.) If you do not chose the MyBluefield course, you will not be enrolled correctly.
4. When prompted for an enrollment key to begin classes, enter BEDA in all caps. If you are not prompted for an enrollment key, you did not enroll correctly; If this happens, please refer to the attached sheet for step-by-step instructions.
