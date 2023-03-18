BLUEFIELD — Plans are in the works to develop the north end zone area of Mitchell Stadium.
Those developments may include an elevated platform gathering and viewing area as well as a conceptual plan on utilizing that area for other purposes, possibly new dressing rooms.
The City of Bluefield is advertising for RFQs (Request for Qualifications) from consulting architectural and engineering firms interested in providing consulting and design services for the platform.
Although it is called a “VIP” area in the request for RFQs, Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said that is not what the acronym means related to this project.
“It is just a special area for parties and an area that folks can reserve,” he said. “It is more a figure of speech than an actual VIP lounge. Bottom line, we want it special. I am not sure what it will look like but that is why we want the engineering firm to give us some ideas.”
The study will also “evaluate the current conditions, including existing stadium amenities… as well as a conceptual plan that considers and maximizes the area(s) at , and above, the north end zone of the stadium as a future location for team dressing rooms.”
City and local community leaders will give consultants guidance on the study.
According to the PFQ request, professional services for the activity funded include:
• Procurement and review of existing site features and relevant data.
• Development of design plans and specifications for a new platform viewing and congregating area.
• Development of a conceptual plan identifying key components that include future development.
• Development of a project budget.
The city has already completed many projects at the stadium in recent years, including a new scoreboard and video screen, press box improvements, some safety railing, concession stand improvements, new paint, among others.
Big projects being planned include a new sound system and new lighting.
Mitchell Stadium is the home football stadium for Bluefield and Graham high schools, Bluefield University and Bluefield State College. Each of those pay a yearly fee to use the stadium and contracts are renewed each year.
The city owns the facility and the bulk of that money goes into the parking lot and a fund to replace the turf, which are both big-ticket items. The current turf was installed in 2017 and the lifespan is about eight years, depending on usage.
In 2019, the 10,000 seat capacity Mitchell Stadium was named America’s Best High School Football Stadium through a USA Today online competition, with 16 top stadiums from around the country chosen by the USA Today sports staff competing.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.