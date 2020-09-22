BLUEFIELD, Va. — New prescription drug disposal boxes have been installed at the Bluefield and Richlands Police Departments so Tazewell County residents with additional, convenient locations to safely and properly dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired medications throughout the year, not just during DEA drug take-back events in October and April.
“The Richlands Police Department would like to thank the Cumberland Mountain Community Services and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services for the donation of the Drug Drop Box. This box will aid our citizens with the ability to dispose of unused medications.” Chief Jerry Gilbert said.
The Richlands Police Department is located at 1851 Cranwell Drive in Richlands. The department’s prescription drug drop box will be located in their office lobby and available to the public 24/7. To contact the Richlands Police Department, call 276-964-9134.
A second box is at the Bluefield, Va. Police Department.
“The prescription drop off box is a much needed resource for our community that will allow citizens to dispose of unwanted/unused medication at any time. Before our only option was to have them wait until the next DEA drug take back day which only occurs a few times each year. The ability of citizens to dispose of these medications immediately will definitely help prevent prescription medications from falling into the wrong hands for misuse,” Chief M. Shane Gunter said.
The Bluefield, Va. Police Department is located at 112 Huffard Drive. The department’s prescription drug drop box will be located in the reception area and available during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.To contact the Bluefield Police Department, call 276-326-2621.
The drop boxes were donated by Cumberland Mountain Community Services through a grant provided by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. They are part of a broad strategic campaign to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in SWVA by reducing the supply of unused household prescription drugs that could be misused by someone who was not prescribed the medication. Data indicates that, now, a majority of the prescription drugs that are abused in our community come from within the home- either shared or stolen from friends and family members.
In addition to proper medication disposal, it is critical that prescription drugs be stored in a secure, preferably locked, location, out of sight and reach for young children or anyone who may misuse them.
These drug drop boxes are the fourth and fifth boxes to be installed in Tazewell County,Va.. The Tazewell County SATIRA Coalition and SWVA regional coalition, ASAC, support the installation and community use of drug disposal drop boxes.
“The fact that the PD’s are willing to house these drop boxes shows the importance they place on substance misuse prevention. Since the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends (including the family medicine cabinet), these drop boxes have the potential to save lives,” said Sharon Kitts, executive director of SATIRA.
Medicine for disposal can be left in its original container and simply dropped in the secure box. The label can remain on the bottle or removed, if you prefer. Liquid medicines, needles or sharps cannot be accepted.
To help prevent prescription drug abuse, Cumberland Mountain Community Services has available, for free, medication lock boxes and TimerCaps, which fit onto prescription bottles and display the time that has elapsed since the bottle was last opened. TimerCaps can help to not only remind you of when you last took medication, but also to alert you if someone else has opened your pill bottle without permission. To obtain a medicine lock box or TimerCap, contact the CMCS Prevention Department by email at prevention@cmcsb.com or phone at 276-964-6702.
Cumberland Mountain is also offering monthly drop-in training for REVIVE!, an opioid overdose and naloxone education program. The training takes less than five minutes and covers how to respond in an opioid overdose situation with the administration of life-saving naloxone. Training participants will receive a free REVIVE! kit and two doses of naloxone. Follow the ASAC- Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition page on Facebook for training dates and locations.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
