BLUEFIELD — A new Dollar General store is coming to Bluefield and may be open by the end of the year.
Demolition of buildings is now under way to make room for the store, which will be located at 821 Bluefield Avenue, between AutoZone and Hardee’s.
Katie Ellison, with Dollar General Corporation, said the store’s sales floor will be about 8,500 square feet and have six to 10 employees. The store is slated to open late 2021, she said, depending on construction progress.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” she said. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Ellison said the store will feature “name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing.”
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of community and economic development, said several structures are being demolished that have been vacant for many years.
“I started working with a developer a little over a year ago looking at sites on Bluefield Avenue,” he said. “Through our Brownsfield Assessment grant we were able to do the environmental assessment on all of those buildings that are being demolished.”
Spencer said the grant, obtained through the federal EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), pays for the necessary environmental assessment that clears the way for demolition or renovations.
“We are excited to have a new business and a new building in Bluefield,” he said. “That will add a huge aesthetic value to that area and should help all nearby businesses.”
Ellison said Dollar General also values community engagement.
“Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs,” she said. “Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded approximately $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read or speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test, she added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
