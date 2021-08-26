PRINCETON — A new committee addressing the problem of abandoned and dilapidated structures found throughout Mercer County is having its first meeting today at the Mercer County Courthouse.
The Mercer County Abandoned & Dilapidated Structures Committee is meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Mercer County Courthouse. This meeting will be convened in the Mercer County Commission’s courtroom.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said Wednesday that the public will be asked to wear masks at the meeting. He added that it will be broadcast on the county commission’s Facebook page, so “people will be able to watch it from the safety of their living room.”
Last March, the county commission approved a dilapidated and abandoned buildings ordinance designed to address the decaying, burned-out and vacated structures found throughout Mercer County. the commission later appointed a committee and Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer, was sworn in last July during a special county commission meeting.
The agenda for today’s meeting includes electing the committee’s president, vice president and secretary. There will also be an opportunity for the committee to hear public complaints and comments about properties that need to be addressed. People who wish to speak will be asked to limit their comments to three minutes.
Later in the meeting, the committee will discuss structures that Mills would like permission to investigate, according to the agenda.
Puckett said county residents who want to suggest an abandoned and dilapidated structure can post them on the county commission’s Facebook page. Information including pictures, an address or a description about how to find the structure should be included so Mills and other committee members can visit it.
