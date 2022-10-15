West Virginia officials continue to caution residents that not only is another COVID variant starting to make its way here from Europe the flu season is also expected to be rougher than usual.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday the bq 1.1 variant, a relative of Omicron ba 5, is becoming more active in Europe and is also showing up in the U.S.
“We can expect this variant to continue to grow,” he said, and it is similar to the ba 5, which makes it highly contagious, but that also means it may respond well to the Omicron booster.
If the new variant starts to spread as its predecessors did, that booster is crucial to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death, especially in older residents.
Marsh said the booster has now been approved for anyone at least 5 years old who has had the first two shots of Pfizer or Moderna.
Marsh also once again said “long covid” is a problem, with a study in Scotland show that 60 percent of those who had contracted the virus continued to show symptoms months after they were first infected.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force, also emphasized the importance of the Omicron Booster shot, but saying only 19 percent of residents over 65 have so far received it.
“That is not where we need to be in West Virginia in terms of a public health perspective,” he said.
Hoyer also expressed concern over an expected rough flu season, saying the U.S. mirrors Australia, which is just coming out of winter and had a worse then expected flu season.
With colder weather approaching, increasing the likelihood of the spread of both the flu and COVID, hospitalizations are being monitored closely.
As of Friday, state hospitals reported 187 COVID patients, a number that is manageable, but more hospitalizations in winter are routine with the flu.
That could present challenges for state hospitals and put stress on the state’s healthcare system, he said.
Justice read a list of 20 more COVID-related deaths, including two from Mercer County, to bring the total to 7,470.
He also urged Omicron booster shots.
“The vaccine is all we’ve got to slow this down, to live with it…” he said, also encouraging residents to get a flu shot.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.