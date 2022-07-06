Although COVID numbers in West Virginia have not been getting the attention they once did, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday a lot of people are still getting sick and vaccinations remain the key.
Justice said during his pandemic briefing the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,995 new positive cases since Friday with five more deaths.
That number is most likely higher, he said of new cases, because of home tests that are not reported.
“How smart is it when we are sitting here telling you over and over again that this isn’t gone and this is highly contagious (and people still don’t get vaccinated and boosted),” he said. “It is not very smart (to not be fully vaccinated and boosted).”
Justice said even for those who were vaccinated and received only one booster months ago, the second booster is needed because immunity “for all practical purposes is gone.”
Community spread continues as the state now has more counties in the yellow on the County Alert System map than in the green, an indication of the spread.
Mercer County is in the yellow and 148 new cases were reported last week. McDowell County saw 60 new cases and is also in the yellow.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Omicron BA.5 is now the dominant variant in the U.S. and other countries.
“This variant is very, very super powerful to evade immune response,” he said of people who have had previous infections. “People are getting infected at a high rate. “
Marsh said hospital numbers are also going up in the country, especially in larger cities.
In West Virginia, COVID-related hospitalizations stood a 220 on Tuesday, a number that has gone up but steadied at just over 200 after dropping to 77 on April 20.
Vaccinations and boosters remain the best protection from severe impacts from the virus, he added.
Marsh also once again said another factor people should consider is “long COVID,” and it is becoming a “bigger issue,” with up to 25 percent of those who are sick developing long COVID symptoms.
Those symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath and “brain fog.”
Blood clotting along with strokes and heart attacks are also being seen in more young people who had COVID, he added.
“It’s really important to be vaccinated and boosted,” he said, because it helps reduce chances of getting long COVID as well.
Justice urged residents to use the state’s vaccine calculator to determine if a booster shot is due.
The calculator can be accessed at dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.
More than 400,000 residents have used the calculator.
