BLUEFIELD — New COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday morning in Mercer, Bland and Buchanan counties.
A 95-year old female from Mercer County was among seven new deaths in West Virginia reported Thursday morning by Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
This brings Mercer County’s death toll to date to 24.
Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, later confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that the 24th death was associated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a COVID-19 outbreak site.
That means all 24 COVID-19 deaths to date in Mercer County are from the Princeton Health Care Center.
A school employee from Montcalm High School in Mercer County who died earlier this week as a result of complications from COVID-19 is not being counted at this time as a West Virginia death.
In neighboring Virginia, health officials on Thursday reported the first COVID-19 related death in rural Bland County.
Despite reporting only 50 coronavirus cases to date and only a single hospitalization so far, the Virginia Department of Health said a COVID-19-related death has now occurred in Bland County.
The health department didn’t provide any additional details regarding the case. The Daily Telegraph has a message in with the Virginia Department of Health regarding the first Bland County death. This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.
The health department also reported a second COVID-19 related death Thursday in Buchanan County, Va., but once again, no additional details were immediately provided by the state. The Daily Telegraph also has a message in with the health department regarding this latest death in Buchanan County, and will update this story as soon as more details become available.
Tazewell County, which is now reporting two deaths, also reached another grim milestone Thursday morning with a cumulative total of 200 coronavirus cases to date. In addition to the two deaths, 14 people have been hospitalized Tazewell County over the past several weeks as a result to COVID-19.
