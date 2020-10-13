PRINCETON – Princeton Senior High School and some students at Princeton Middle School are moving to remote learning Wednesday due to new COVID-19 cases being confirmed at both schools.
Mercer County Schools issued statements about plans for both schools after new virus cases were confirmed.
"There is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Princeton Middle School," according to school officials. "Due to the number of staff ordered to quarantine, the seventh grade students at Princeton Middle School will move to remote learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14. An announcement will be made when these students may return to in-person instruction. Sixth and eighth grade students will continue to report to school as usual. Again, only seventh grade students are moving to remote learning. All sports activities are suspended until further notice."
An additional confirmed COVID-19 case was reported at Princeton Senior High School. Due to the number of staff ordered to quarantine, the school will move to remote learning starting Wednesday, school officials said. An announcement will be made when the school's students will return to class, and all sports activities were suspended until further notice."
