BLUEFIELD — New coronavirus cases were reported Monday in Mercer, Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
In Mercer County, state health officials reported one new COVID-19 infection Monday, which brings the county's cumulative total of virus cases to date to 63. With more than 262 people tested over the weekend by the Mercer County Health Department, it is possible that additional infections could be found in the days ahead.
Virus numbers also are surging again in neighboring Virginia counties, with another two new cases being reported in Tazewell County Monday, which now has a cumulative total of 30 COVID-19 infections. Buchanan County also has jumped to 42 virus cases. That's up from 39 cases at the end of last week.
In Mercer County, the total number of confirmed virus cases to date currently stands at 63. But there is still a discrepancy between the data being presented by the Mercer County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The local health department is still reporting 38 virus recoveries with another 24 active cases that involve people who are still in quarantine. But the state DHHR Monday in its 5 p.m. update reported 38 active virus cases in Mercer County with only 25 recoveries.
When asked why the local and state numbers didn't match, Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, said in an email to the Daily Telegraph that local health departments submit their information to the DHHR and have the most recent information.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said there have been 49 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mercer County during the last three weeks. That number has likely increased to 50 with the 63rd case confirmed by state officials Monday. Bragg said more than half of those 49 cases involve community transmission of the virus. He said another 21 percent are related to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C, and surrounding areas and another 23 percent are related to travel to other areas.
Bragg said residents who are traveling need to be aware of the local COVID-19 situation and any virus hotspots. He said residents should protect themselves by practicing social distancing of at least six feet, wearing face masks when social distancing isn't possible and regularly washing their hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap.
