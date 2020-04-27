TAZEWELL, Va. — New coronavirus cases were reported Monday morning in Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a new COVID-19 case in Tazewell County, which brings the county’s total to five infections. However, four of the five cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and have since been released from quarantine.
The health department didn’t release any additional details regarding the new COVID-19 case in Tazewell County, including whether it is the result of travel or community spread of the virus.
No deaths or hospitalizations from the virus have been reported in Tazewell County.
A 14th case also was reported Monday morning in Buchanan County, which is considered an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health. Twelve of the original 14 infections occurred at the Mountain Mission School, where staff members and students tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
A 13th infection was reported Saturday in Buchanan County.
It was unknown Monday morning if the two new cases were related to the outbreak site or were the result of travel or community spread of the virus.
No deaths or hospitalizations from the virus have been reported in Buchanan County.
Bland County still has no confirmed cases of the virus.
Six deaths have been reported so far in the Southwest Virginia from COVID-19, including one death in Wythe County, three deaths in Washington County, one death in Wise County and one death in Scott County.
Smyth County, which neighbors Tazewell County, is reporting 13 cases and four hospitalizations.
Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, is now reporting 54 cases, six hospitalizations and one death.
Giles County is still reporting four cases.
As of Monday morning, 13,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported in Virginia with 2,066 hospitalizations and 458 deaths.
In neighboring West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 10 a.m. Monday that there have been 43,039 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,063 positive cases, 41,976 negative results and 36 deaths. That’s up from 34 deaths on Sunday.
The latest deaths from the virus is a 92-year old woman and a 76-year old woman, both from Jackson County, according to Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
The DHHR is still reporting nine cases for Mercer County, but it was unclear Monday if that total included an employee of Princeton Health Care Center, who tested positive for the virus over the weekend and is now quarantining at home. If not, then Mercer County would have 10 cases.
McDowell County is still reporting six cases, but all six patients have now recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, the county’s health department said Monday morning.
“The health department is pleased to report that as of the issue of this press release, there are now no active cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County,” a health department statement said Monday morning. “All residents and staff of both local nursing and rehabilitation facilities have been tested. The results are pending.”
Monroe County was still reporting five cases Monday.
According to the DHHR, the cases per county are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
