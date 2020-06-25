By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The coronavirus pandemic continued to accelerate Thursday morning with new cases being reported once again in Mercer, Tazewell, Giles and Wythe counties.
Mercer County, which is now closing in on a cumulative total of 30 virus cases, reported two new COVID-19 infections Thursday morning. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in its 10 a.m. update said the number of active virus cases in Mercer County has now climbed to 16 with a cumulative total of 29 cases to date. Of that number, 13 people have already recovered from the virus with 16 people now in quarantine.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the two new cases reported Thursday morning are both travel related. He said the positive individuals have been isolated.
Mercer County has now reported 16 new virus cases in the last 10 days. So far only one person has been hospitalized in Mercer County as a result of COVID-19 related complications, and that earlier case is no longer considered active.
Travel was to blame for five of the new cases reported on Wednesday in Mercer County. Additional details should be released later today from the Mercer County Health Department regarding the new case that was reported Thursday morning.
Also Thursday, more than 115 people showed up for a COVID-19 testing program at the Bluestone Health Association location on Thorn Street in Princeton. That testing continues until 2 p.m. today.
Neighboring Tazewell County reported another two infections Thursday morning, which means Tazewell has now recorded four new COVID-19 cases in the last two days. There have been no hospitalizations to date in Tazewell County.
Robert Parker, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health, said Thursday morning that the Cumberland Plateau Health District, in partnership with Tazewell County, will offer free community testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds, which is located at 515 Fairground Road in Tazewell.
Parker said testing is available to all Virginia residents age 18 and older (adolescents accompanied by parent or guardian and able to cooperate with test collection may be tested with parent/guardian consent), regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms. Appointments are not required, but to avoid waiting in line, Parker said the health department encourages individuals to call 276-988-5585 to pre-register so that forms can be completed in advance and to receive an appointment time. You may drive-thru or walk up for testing. Parker said if you walk up, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and practice physical distancing. If driving, Parker said health officials encourage those wishing to be tested to sit at a window.
“Testing is important epidemiologically to help us determine the extent of disease in our community,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts. “We have already conducted nearly 3,000 tests in the Cumberland Plateau Health District. However, people in our community have begun to travel more both within and outside our area and cases are increasing in our community and communities near us and in areas that residents commonly visit, so we are encouraging people to be tested.”
Giles County also reported a new virus case Thursday morning, along with one virus-related hospitalization. That brings the cumulative total of virus cases in Giles County to eight.
Wythe County also reported two new virus cases Thursday morning, along with seven virus-related hospitalizations. There also was one death in Wythe County earlier this year that the Virginia Department of Health is calling virus related.
