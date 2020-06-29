BLUEFIELD — Yet another new coronavirus case for Mercer County was confirmed by health officials Monday evening. A new COVID-19 case also was reported in Monroe County
With the new case, the number of active infections in Mercer County has climbed to 24, and the cumulative total of virus cases to date has increased to 37. So far 13 people have recovered from the virus, including one individual who was hospitalized for a period of time, in Mercer County.
Another 25 people in Mercer County who have tested positive for the virus remain in quarantine.
Another 91 people in Mercer County identified through contract tracing also remain in isolation. Contact tracing involves locating those individuals who had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Due to potential exposure to the virus, those individuals also are required by health officials to quarantine for a period of time.
In Monroe County, the number of active infections have climbed to three with a cumulative total of 11 virus cases to date.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 3,602 people have been tested to date for the virus in Mercer County. Statewide, there have been 168,082 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,849 total cases and 93 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.