By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — Two local counties are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.
New COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Buchanan and Wythe counties.
The total number of confirmed cases in Buchanan County is now up to 19, an increase from 18 last week. The majority of those cases are confined to the Mountain Mission School in Grundy, which was identified as an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health.
Wythe County also is now up to 21 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase from 16 cases last week. One virus-related death also occurred in Wythe County earlier this spring.
Tazewell County is still reporting six cases, and Giles County is still holding at five. Bland County still has no virus cases.
Statewide there is now 39,342 confirmed virus cases in Virginia and 1,236 virus-related deaths being reported.
In West Virginia, local virus numbers were still unchanged Monday morning with Mercer County reporting 13 cases and McDowell and Monroe counties each reporting six cases each. However, health officials have identified one additional probable case of the virus in Monroe, which if confirmed, would increase the county’s total to seven.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Monday there had been a total of 87,483 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,797 positive total cases and 73 deaths.
In West Virginia, the confirmed cases per county are as follows:
(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).
