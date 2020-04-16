UNION — A second coronavirus case has been confirmed for Monroe County.
The Monroe County Health Department reported the second case Thursday. In a prepared statement, the health department said it is investigating the case and will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
The statement added that all confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
“The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing,” Julie Mundell, RN, Administrator of the health department, said in the statement. “If you feel you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
The statement said no additional information will be released at this time regarding the individual, including where he or she lives.
