BLUEFIELD — Yet another new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Mercer County.
The new case, which was reported Thursday evening, is the result of domestic travel, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
The new case brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in Mercer County to date to 16. Bragg said 13 of those cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus, and are now out of quarantine.
Bragg said another three people remain in isolation in Mercer County.
The individual who contracted the virus in the new case has been isolated, and contact tracing has been completed.
Bragg didn’t indicate how many people were identified through contact tracing from the new case. Those people who are identified are required to self isolate as well.
Contact tracing is used to locate individuals who had direct contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.
