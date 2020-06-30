BLUEFIELD — Health officials confirmed another new coronavirus case in Mercer County Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of active infections in the county to 25, a troubling surge in new cases that has occurred over a two-week period.
The cumulative total of virus cases in Mercer County now stands at 38. So far 13 people have recovered from the virus, including one individual who was hospitalized for a period of time, in Mercer County.
In an interview with the Daily Telegraph Monday, Public Health Officer Dr. Kathy Wides said the first Mercer County case was reported on March 15. From that date to June 19, Mercer only had 13 cases of coronavirus.
However, from June 20 to Tuesday, the county has reported a surge of 25 new cases, Wides said.
Of the individuals who tested positive, Wides said four were related to travel to North Carolina — Lake Norman and Wilmington — 10 were related to travel to Myrtle Beach, and one was related to travel to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
“The thing that scares me, is we have two people (who tested positive) with no contact with any person of interest,” Wides said. “There is a high likelihood they got this just by going about their business in the county.”
As of Tuesday morning, 3,695 people in Mercer County had been tested for COVID-19. So the percentage of people with the virus versus those who have been tested is still low. Also no virus-related deaths have been reported in Mercer County to date.
A new COVID-19 case also was reported Tuesday morning in Monroe County, bringing the total number of active cases in Monroe to four. Monroe County’s cumulative total of virus cases stands at 12.
