By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — A new coronavirus case has been confirmed in Tazewell County.
The Virginia Department of Health identified the new infection Thursday, and local county officials also confirmed the case.
The new case brings Tazewell County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began in March to seven. However, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths associated with the virus in Tazewell County, and all six of the original patients have since recovered and are out of quarantine.
The health department didn’t release any additional details regarding the new case, including whether it involved travel or community spread of the virus.
Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young also confirmed the new case Thursday to the Daily Telegraph.
“Yes. This time the additional positive is correct,” Young said. “We have a seventh total positive COVID-19 case in Tazewell County.”
Statewide there have been 41,401 confirmed virus cases in Virginia with 1,338 deaths. While the majority of those cases are in the Northern Virginia and Tidewater areas, parts of Southwest Virginia are seeing increasing virus case numbers.
For example, Wise County is now up to 24 cases with 11 hospitalizations and two virus-related deaths. Wythe County is up to 21 cases with one virus-related death. Washington County, which is the Abingdon area, is up to 51 cases and four virus-related deaths. Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, is up to 72 confirmed cases and one virus-related death.
Giles County is still holding at five cases and Bland County still has no cases.
The health department also adjusted numbers for Buchanan County on Thursday, decreasing the number of confirmed cases from 19 to 18. That could suggest a possible false positive test, although health officials are not confirming that at this time.
No other new cases were reported in the region as of Thursday morning with counties in neighboring West Virginia still holding at their current numbers.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.