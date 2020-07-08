By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — A new coronavirus case was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by health officials in McDowell County.
The case is travel related, according to a statement by the McDowell County Health Department.
“This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all the individual’s contacts,” the statement said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department.”
The new case brings McDowell County’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to seven. Six people have already recovered from the virus in McDowell County and are no longer in quarantine.
The health department said due to federal HIPAA guidelines, no other information about the case will be released.
