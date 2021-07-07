BLUEFIELD — Century 21 Four Seasons Select Properties of Bluefield and Princeton announced Tuesday the opening of their new office in Richlands, Va.
The company has purchased Century 21 England & Associates located at 3114 Cedar Valley Drive.
“This is a logical step for us to expand our footprint in the southwest Virginia market. We inherit a long-time real estate operation, with a group of outstanding REALTORS,” according to Brian Cox, owner of Century 21 Four Seasons Select Properties.
“We would like to thank our good friend Vickie England for her 34 years of dedication in serving area home buyers and sellers, and for working so hard with us to make this a smooth transition. She plans to enjoy a well-earned retirement and we wish her all the best,” Cox said.
“We are excited to have the experienced REALTORS of C21 England & Associates join our team,” Cox added. “They will continue to provide the area public with the professional representation that makes Century 21 the most recognized brand in real estate. Century 21 Four Seasons Select Properties is proud to join the Richlands community.”
A grand opening will be scheduled at a later date.
