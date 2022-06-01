As the number of new cases of COVID in West Virginia continue to rise, the threat of “long COVID” also looms.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Tuesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that long COVID is an “increasingly common manifestation of COVID-19.”
Marsh said CDC studies show people below 65 years old who had COVID see about a 20 percent chance of long COVID problems, which may include heart or lung issues.
For those 65 and over who had COVID but not hospitalized, that number is about 25 percent, but for those ‘really sick” the chances of long COVID is 40 to 60 percent.
Vaccines reduce the chances of getting long COVID by about 50 percent, he said, a number that has gradually dropped with new variants but significant protection remains related to severity.
“Vaccines are very good in reducing the severity of the illness,” Marsh said of long COVID. “Getting vacvinated is the best protection.”
According to the CDC, people with post-COVID conditions may see a wide range of symptoms that can last more than four weeks or even months after infection, possibly longer. Sometimes the symptoms can even go away or come back again.
Symptoms may include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating (brain fog), headache, sleep problems, dizziness, change in smell or taste and anxiety.
Marsh said the impact from long COVID depends on the severity of the initial COVID, and also on age.
“If a tenth of what I hear (about long COVID symptoms) is true, I would have a very valid concern,” Justice said. “There are lots of people that believe in ramifications across the board with long-term issues with COVID.”
Justice also read a list of 36 more deaths to COVID in the state, bringing the total to 6,948.
On Tuesday, 1,972 new cases were reported and 165 hospitalizations, both numbers continuing a slow increase.
Justice said that, according to Johns Hopkins, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are more than six times what they were a year ago.
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center showed a seven-day average of 119,725 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28 of last year.
“We’re seeing a variant that is more contagious, meaning that you’re surely more apt to get it,” Justice said. “But absolutely you should really consider the fact that if you’re not vaccinated, the way this thing’s running across the land, there’s a good chance you’re going to get it in a bad way. I remind you over and over about your booster shot too, you know it’s available to you and absolutely you should be getting your booster shots.”
Despite the rising infection rate, COVID-related deaths were down from last year, a sign of increased immunity through vaccines and prior infections, along with wider availability of treatments.
Marsh said the total positive case number most likely is an undercount.
“We are close to 100,000 average cases a day in the United States and really smart authorities think that we are picking up probably as few as 5 to 10% of all positive cases that are circulating,” he said. “Remember at this point in 2021, we were sort of feeling good that perhaps we were going to get long respite from COVID and that’s when the Delta variants occurred for us and and caused many, many problems. and so it’s important for us to be highly vigilant about protecting ourselves and making sure we are fully vaccinated.”
Justice was back Tuesday after canceling a briefing last week because he was experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease, a tick-borne virus that requires treatment.
“You know, I want to stop just a second and say that I’m really foreign to feeling bad,” he said. “I can’t recall, for all practical purposes ever missing a day’s work by being sick. But man, I can’t imagine the magnitude of a small little tick that could get on you that could cause a lot of issues. I would caution everyone take take ticks really serious and guard yourself and check yourself for tics.”
Symptoms of Lyme disease include a headache, fever and a rash.
Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
