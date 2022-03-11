BLUEFIELD — Temperatures approaching 60 degrees have been forecasted for today, but weekend weather featuring snow as well as cold temperatures and bitter wind chills is expected on the 29th anniversary of a major winter storm that left the region under 2 feet of snow.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for the region including Mercer, Monroe and Summers Counties as well as the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Bland. One to 3 inches of snow are possible Saturday morning, according to forecasters. A wind advisory was also expected.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston, which covers another region, posted a winter storm watch Thursday for McDowell County and neighboring Buchanan County, Va. The watch, which is in effect from late Friday evening to Saturday evening, called for between 4 to 7 inches of snow.
This dose of winter weather is arriving on the 29th anniversary of the Superstorm of 1993, which brought huge snowfalls from Alabama to Maine.
Officials with the National Weather Service have said that in terms of human impact, “the Superstorm of 1993 was more significant than most landfalling hurricanes or tornado outbreaks and ranks among the deadliest and most costly weather events of the 20th Century.”
About 2 feet of snow fell across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia when the Superstorm of 1993 arrived.
In Mercer County, the weather front carrying the possibility of snow will start arriving today between 6 and 7 p.m., according to meteorologist Stacie Hanes with the weather service in Blacksburg, Va. Precipitation will start as rain and likely change to snow soon after daybreak.
“It’s not the middle of winter, so we don’t have as much cold air to use,” Hanes said. “It could get pretty cold and the snow will mostly be on grassy services and that sort of thing. We’re not expecting too much on roads.”
Temperatures as low as 12 degrees are expected Saturday night, and wind chills as low as 5 degrees or colder are possible, Hanes said.
The region including McDowell County and nearby Buchanan County, Va. was expecting between 4 to 7 inches, but it should be closer to 4 or 5 inches for both counties, according to meteorologist Tom Mazza with the weather service in Charleston.
“It’s going to be very cold,” Mazza added.
Temperatures for McDowell and Buchanan counties are expected to be in the upper 20s Saturday, and as low as 10 degrees Saturday night. Wind chills could be in the single digits or below zero, he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
