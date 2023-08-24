BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new town manager has been spending his first week on the job moving into a new office, moving into a new house and getting acquainted with the community he will be serving.
Andrew Hanson, who grew up between Buffalo and Rochester, NY, joined the Army in 1990. Now a colonel, his official retirement date is Nov. 30. One of his latest postings was at West Point. He attended West Point, and then he was academy’s garrison commander from 2016 to 2018. He has also served overseas in his capacity as a Special Forces officer.
“Well, I felt it was always just a calling I had and a duty,” Hanson replied when asked why he decided to enlist. “I felt a responsibility to serve the country and started at a young age. My father was in the Army as well, but not a career soldier; and I think the secondary reason was a way to get a higher education out of it at the time since we couldn’t afford for me to go to college or university. And thankfully, I applied to West Point and was fortunate enough to get in.”
Hanson said that the cadets attending West Point receive “a world-class education.” He majored in mechanical engineering.
“But it is the world’s premier leadership laboratory, learning about leaders from the past, developing your own leadership style, how to lead soldiers in the Army and to eventually become an Army officer,” Hanson stated. “I think it sets you on a very good path. You learn, they try to instill upon you the values of duty, honor and country and live an honorable lifestyle, to not lie, cheat or steal and not tolerate those who do. I think it sets you up for a good foundation for anything you hope to accomplish later in life.”
“I’d like to think now with my over 30 years of service that I’ve developed the ability to lead people, lead organizations, to manage things and to bring those values that I started with in a small town growing up on a farm to what I learned and experienced at West Point to what I experienced in the military, and now hope to bring those to Bluefield,” he said.
Hanson is a Special Forces officer who spent most of his time assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group, which operates in the Middle East. Before that assignment, he was an infantry officer assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.
Fellow officers in the Army told Hanson about the opening for a new town manager when the position became available. He once served with Dane Rideout, the former City of Bluefield manager. Rideout was also a garrison commander at West Point.
“And then, when Dane was looking to resign or stop working there as the city manager, he recommended Cecil Marson come in to take over the city,” Hanson recalled. “Cecil Marson is a Special Forces officer and he and I served together for a long time. And Cecil took over the position at West Point from me from 2018 to 2020. So Cecil’s the one who alerted me that the Town of Bluefield, (Va.) was looking for a town manager, and that’s how I applied.”
Hanson and his wife, Jacqueline, came to the Town of Bluefield, Va. and liked the area.
“It reminded me a lot of where I grew up. Small town. I think it has good values,” he said. “I like some of challenges that I heard the town is facing; this whole region transitioning its economic models from coal and rail to tourism or something else, and the size of the town. And when I came here, my wife and I really fell in love with the area, the climate, the location; so a lot of things lined up and I was very fortunate to be offered the position.”
By the end of August, Hanson hopes to speak with more of the town’s citizens during an upcoming meet-and-greet social. A date had not been set as of Wednesday.
