BLUEFIELD — The new transfer station project on Bluefield Avenue is now about 90 percent complete, and should be opening later this year.
The 2,200-square-foot structure has a price tag of $2.7 million and is located on a 2.5 acre lot on Bluefield Avenue, near the existing Flowers Bakery.
Work on the Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station is about 90 percent complete, according to Alanna Keller, P.E., West Virginia Department of Transportation Special Programs Engineer.
Keller said one of the larger steps between its current state and completion is paving the asphalt parking lot, once the asphalt plants open in the area in late April. She said there are additional finishing touches to be added to the building too before it is finished.
Once it is opened, the transfer station will offer transit riders a safe, indoor location, that is warm in the winter and cool in the summer to transfer buses. Currently, bus riders must change buses at the open-air transfer hub on Bluefield Avenue, where they are exposed to the elements, including rain and snow.
The Bluefield Area Transit system now serves approximately 211,000 passengers a year, providing transit passenger service to both Mercer and McDowell counties.
The new transfer station is named after the Bluefield Area Transit’s director of more than two decades.
Construction on the project has been ongoing for several months now. A groundbreaking ceremony for the transfer center was held in March of 2021 with Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito and other officials in attendance.
The city has been working on the transfer station project for a long time. A decade ago, a previous city board had envisioned a much larger transfer station project, which was dubbed at the time as the Colonial Intermodal Center. In addition to the transfer station component, that earlier project also proposed pods for private businesses.
Former U.S. Rep. Nick Rahall secured $600,000 in federal funds for the project in 2009, but local and federal officials were never able to come up with the remaining dollars needed for that earlier project, which subsequently never made it past the preliminary study phase.
