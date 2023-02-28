PRINCETON — A small building that was a grocery store during the 1940s and later a justice of the peace office ended its existence Monday when more dilapidated structures started coming down in Mercer County.
Jame Milton Pennington watched as an excavator demolished the small Athens Road building where his grandfather had a grocery store decades ago. It later became an office for a justice of the peace before it was used for storage.
“It was just in poor condition. Dilapidated,” Pennington said. He decided to get a demolition grant when he read about the program in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated structures officer, watched while the building was being torn down. It was the first in a batch of 38 structures across the county that are scheduled for demolition. The first batch had 13 structures which were torn down.
“Seven of these structures are on Athens Road and we’ve been getting a lot of complaints,” Mills said. “It sort of does look like a war zone right now, but a lot of that is in the prep stage right now.”
The 38 dilapidated buildings, ranging from abandoned trailers to houses, are collectively known as Batch 2. Their locations can be found from Flat Top to the Montcalm area and outside Princeton city limits, Mills said.
“We’re really striving to spread this demos (demolition) dollars all over Mercer County,” she added.
In 2022, Mercer County received a $1.5 million state Department of Environmental Protection grant for tearing down dilapidated structures. The City of Bluefield received the same amount, and the City of Princeton was awarded $275,000.
Mills said Monday that grant money is still available and applications are still being accepted. Applications are available on the door of Mills’s office at the Memorial Building in Princeton and by contacting her.
The office’s phone number is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
While demolitions like the one along Athens Road often take only a day to finish, a lot of preparation has to be done before a structure can be torn down, Mills said. DEP forms must be filled out and turned in and asbestos must be removed if it’s present. Workers wearing hazmat suits removed some asbestos from the Athen Road building.
