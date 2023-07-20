GRUNDY, Va. — Funding has been approved for a new assisted living facility in Buchanan County that will create 17 full-time and 23 part-time jobs.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) recently closed on an up to $700,000 forgivable loan to the Buchanan County Industrial Development Authority to finance building construction and the development of an assisted living facility at Southern Gap in Buchanan County.
The Heart Stone Lodge project, being spearheaded by the Coalfields Health Foundation (CHF), will develop a 53-suite/61-bed assisted living facility and is expected to create 17 full-time and 23 part-time jobs within five years of its opening, VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher said.
Belcher said the project’s overall direct, indirect and induced economic impact is projected to infuse $1.1 million to $1.7 million in new payroll and $2.5 million to $5.3 million in total contribution to GDP.
Belcher said CHF estimates the coalfields area has 30 percent more seniors as a percentage of population than the national average.
“An assisted living facility is part of the senior living/long term care industry and bridges the gap,” Belcher said. “The IDA identified a need for an assisted living facility following a preliminary feasibility study in 2015 and formed a task force to move the project along. VCEDA is pleased to play a part in helping to bring this needed service and the jobs it will create to Buchanan County.”
Belcher said the land at Southern Gap on which the project will be located was recently transferred by the Buchanan County IDA to Buchanan General Hospital, which in turn leased a portion of it to CHF for the Heart Stone project.
A task force feasibility study conducted by the county in 2015 demonstrated the need for as many as 97 assisted living beds in Buchanan County to serve senior citizens of Buchanan and neighboring counties, Belcher said. The task force then issued a request for proposals to long-term care companies with interest, to independently evaluate the feasibility of the assisted living project and to submit proposals for such a project.
In February 2017, Scott Pittman, chief operating officer of Buchanan General Hospital and Kirk Story, retired hospital administrator and health care developer, presented a proposal which was accepted by the IDA, according to a VCEDA press release. A community board of directors was then assembled.
Officials are planning a dedication for the project in September followed by a start of construction in the fall to winter time frame. The facility is expected to open in 2027.
It will feature senior living accommodations with staffing 24 hours a day, according to the VCEDA release. The lodge will include a large community living room with TVs, fireplaces and comfortable furniture; restaurant-style dining providing three meals a day plus snacks; a multipurpose area for programs, activities and entertainment of all types; a library/chapel; beauty salon/barber shop; and spa.
“I’m very pleased to see the Heart Stone project one step closer to getting off the ground,” said Buchanan County IDA Executive Director Matt Fields. “The myriad of assets this assisted living facility project will bring to Buchanan is paramount for the aging population that we so desperately need to take care of. We appreciate Heart Stone’s steadfast dedication to helping the residents of Buchanan County have access to the care they would have to travel elsewhere to receive.”
“On behalf of the Coalfields Health Foundation Board of Directors, we would like to thank VCEDA for $700,000 in funds to support our Heart Stone Lodge Assisted Living project,” Jim Wayne Childress, treasurer of the Coalfields Health Foundation board of directors and chairman of the assisted living project capital campaign, added in a prepared statement. “This project is an important development for our county which currently does not have a full service assisted living facility to serve our seniors. VCEDA is well-respected as a leader in facilitating economic development in Southwest Virginia. VCEDA’s leadership in funding this project provides an important example which will help assure the success of our $10 million dollar capital campaign.”
