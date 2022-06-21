PRINCETON — Grants that could help pay for a new fire tanker truck, an amphitheater and extensions for sewer service are among the American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants being considered by the Mercer County Commission.
After distributing ARP grant checks during the Mercer County Commission’s June meeting, the commissioners heard from applicants seeking new ARP grants for a variety of projects. The commission voted about whether to accept and consider these applications.
The Green Valley- Glenwood Public Service District (PSD) requested $379,878 from the county’s ARP funds to help pay for two new generators. The PSD would contribute $100,000 to the purchase. Receiving the generators would help the PSD maintain water and sewer service at its facilities if the district experiences a power outage. The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the application.
A second application for $236,799 would be spent on constructing a new amphitheater for Glenwood Recreation Park. Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the project was put out for bid earlier this year, but there was only one bidder and it was being accepted. This stage, which will into the park’s central field, will be “a great asset for the county for years to come.” The application was passed unanimously.
Another grant application from the Oakvale Road PSD would go to constructing sewer service extensions for 63 customers in the Hilltop Drive area and the area around the intersection of Halls Ridge Road and Shadow Wood intersection. The application is for about $404,000. The total project will cost about $3.68 million. The application was passed unanimously.
In another application, Dayton C. Meadows of Mountain Memories Retreat, Inc. requested a $25,000 grant to help fund a meeting facility being constructed at Flat Top off Interstate 77. The area is known for the large American flag flown from the site. The entire project will cost about $98,000. Meadows said a foundation has been completed, a Lowe’s has been good to help donate materials.
Puckett said that he thought the project was viable, but he was not sure if it met the guidelines for being funded with an ARP grant. He said he was “fully supportive” of the project, but it could be possible to provide funds from other sources. The request will be discussed at a future county commission meeting.
Kelly Hanson of Mercer County said supporters of restoring the Tri-Sigma Lodge on the Concord University campus are requesting $70,000 in ARP funding for the project. Puckett said that the project, while he understood the lodge’s historic significance, might to fall under the guidelines for an ARP grant, and the county’s video lottery fund could be a source for some money to help the project. The application request was tabled, and it will be discussed at a future meeting.
Representatives of local agencies that recently submitted applications for ARP grants then made their first presentations to the county commission.
Joanne Boileau, who represented the Children’s Home Society, said the agency was seeking a $176,000 grant to help restore the society’s services such as foster family program to pre-pandemic levels. The society wants to hire a recruiter for foster families and seek mentors for children who are at risk for neglect. Due to the pandemic, more children were isolated and faced for risks of abuse and neglect.
Puckett asked what would happen if the society did not get the grant, and Boileau replied that the money would have to be raised from other sources. Commissioner Bill Archer recused himself from the discussion because he serves on the society’s board of directors.
“It works,” Commission President Gene Buckner said about the foster family program. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s needed.”
Another recent application was submitted by the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Chief David Thompson told the commissioners that his department is seeking $350,000 to replace a 1986 pumper truck, which has become unreliable, with a new truck. The new tanker, costing about $380,000, would have a tank for hauling 2,000 gallons of water. This tanker would be used across the county in communities that lack fire hydrants when the fire department provides mutual aid to other departments. It would also improve county residents’ insurance rates.
Due to COVID pandemic, fundraising has been low, Thompson said.
Buckner asked Thompson to describe the mutual aid system.
Thompson replied that under this system, three departments respond automatically when there’s a fire alarm. This is due to personnel shortages.
Puckett asked about the current need volunteer fire departments are facing.
“Nobody has enough manpower,” Thompson said.
Recruiting new volunteer firefighters is difficult. Firefighters answering calls have to use their own vehicles, gas and insurance, Thompson stated. Getting new members is hard in these times “when some have two jobs just to make ends meet,” he added. New members are also required to complete a 120-hour course. While this program can be done online, not everyone completes it.
Puckett said he wanted to people to know the magnitude of the problem the county’s volunteer departments are facing.
“We do this because we like it and we love our community,” Thompson said.
Another new ARP application has been submitted by Child Protect of Mercer County. Executive Director Shiloh Woodard told the commission that her nonprofit agency is seeking $125,000 and has $25,000 as a matching fund.
The grant would be used for the agency’s Mending Mercer Families project, Woodard said. The project, which will cost $150,000, will provide space needed to serve families that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. The services needed will provide additional free trauma-based services for “any child, any caregiver dealing with trauma.”
After two years of a pandemic, people are seeing significant emotional and mental trauma, Woodard said. They have seen loved ones die or they are dealing with long-term COVID. Since June 2021, there has been a 65 percent increase in requests for counseling services; meanwhile, Child Protect has five counselors, but space for only two. The project would add another 250 square feet to Child Protect’s facility near Princeton. The new space would also give Child Protect’s interdisciplinary team of law enforcement, attorneys and medical experts a better place to meet.
The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department has submitted an application for $40,700, and is ready to provide a $5,000 match, according to John Scott with Bluestone Valley. The grant would pay for a diesel generator that would let the department’s firehouse serve as an emergency center when people need shelter. The community center has two restrooms, a commercial kitchen and space to accommodate 30 to 40 people or more if necessary.
The Bluewell Public Service District has submitted an ARP application for $400,000 to help remove obsolete reservoirs and dams. Bryan Rotenberry of the Bluewell PSD. The project’s total cost is $800,000.
Removing the old dams and reservoirs would keep the Blueewell PSD in compliance with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Rotenberry said. If the necessary funding cannot be raise, the PSD would have to borrow the money and “it goes back to the customers.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
