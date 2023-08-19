A new exhibit is opening next week at Bluefield’s Paine Gallery.
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation said Friday the opening of “Along the Way: A Shared Life of Painting,” an exhibit featuring the paintings of Alison and Sean Hatter, will open at the Paine Gallery on Wednesday, August 23, and run through Friday, September 22.
A reception with an opportunity to meet both artists will be held on August 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. During the reception, Tim Mainland and Maggie Jusiel will perform Appalachian fiddle tunes on banjo and flute, according to a press release from the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation.
The Paine Gallery will be open for the exhibit on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment. The art displayed will be available for purchase.
Alison and Sean Hatter live in Floyd County, Va. where they create art inspired by the natural beauty of southwestern Virginia. Alison is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in illustration and graphic arts. Sean is a graduate of Roanoke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
“Along the Way is an amalgamation of our various creative interests and our love of plein air painting. From florals and portraits to landscapes and fantastical realms, this exhibit reflects the way we interpret beauty in our shared life of painting,” Alison and Sean Hatter said in a joint statement.
“BARC is committed to bringing fine art to downtown Bluefield, and we’re honored to have Alison and Sean Hatter bring their work to the Paine Gallery,” said Mimi Merritt, chair of the programming committee for the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation. “We invite everyone from across the region to come see how the Hatters have expressed their life together through art.”
The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is a non-profit organization which has as its mission using the arts to create opportunities for education, employment, and entertainment in downtown Bluefield. In addition to managing The Paine Gallery, BARC owns and operates the historic Granada Theater.
The Paine Gallery is on the first floor of the Bluefield Arts Center at 500 Bland Street in downtown Bluefield.
