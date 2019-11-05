PRINCETON — A new addition to the Mercer County Courthouse lawn will honor the county’s historic namesake.
In honor of General Hugh Mercer, a white oak tree has been planted on the courthouse lawn. For those who know Mercer’s life, they will know that the planting is a great homage to the general.
During the Revolutionary War General Mercer played a large role. After a heroic act, his American troops successfully pushed back the opposing British.
In the gritty days of the Revolution War, General Mercer leads patriots during the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey in 1777. In this battle, American troops were struggling to push back the British when the general stepped up and commanded his men to push forward, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer.
As the general stepped up he was met with a British bayonet thrust into his chest. Rather than being removed from the field for medical treatment, General Mercer insisted that his men only prop him against a nearby oak tree.
This encouraged his men and lead them to successfully fend off their opponents, Archer said. The general passed on January 12, 1777.
The oak tree stood as a symbol for General Mercer and his bravery. This iconic tree bore his name for many years before it was struck by lightning in the early part of the 21st-century leading to its destruction.
After this Lois Miller, the president of the Mercer County Historical Society, contacted historians in Princeton, New Jersey, in search of acorns and seeds from the historic oak. Miller was then sent several acorns where one ended up nestled in Archer’s desk drawer.
After attempting to germinate an oak tree from the seeds, Tracy Cutlip found the seeds too dry to do so. Though lacking a descendant from the historic General Mercer tree, a separate white oak was grown in honor of the general.
Remembering the acorn in his desk, Archer placed it with the new oak during planting on the courthouse lawn.
“Though there’s no physical connection maybe there’s a metaphysical connection,” Archer said.
During the drought of Summer 2019, Archer and others watered the sapling every day to ensure its survival. Though it’s small the tree none the less stands and grows to honor General Mercer and the spirit of American patriots.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.