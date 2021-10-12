By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — COVID-19 numbers are still falling in West Virginia.
The number of active virus cases in the Mountain State dropped below 10,000 Tuesday, with 9,861 active infections being reported. That’s the first time since August that active cases have fallen below 10,000 in West Virginia.
The state also is reporting fewer new COVID-19 infections.
During the Delta-variant fueled summer surge, the Mountain State was averaging more than a thousand new virus cases a day. However, in recent days, that number has fallen below a thousand new cases a day. State health officials believe the summer surge has reached its peak.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 753 new virus cases Tuesday, which is down from the 757 new cases that were confirmed on Monday.
Just a week ago, on October 8, the state’s daily count of new virus cases stood at 1,525 infections.
Hospitalizations across the state Tuesday also fell with 826 being treated for the virus. That’s down from 846 hospitalizations on Monday.
Virus numbers also are still falling locally.
Mercer County is now down to 328 active virus cases, according to Tuesday’s tally from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s down from 351 active infections on Monday.
Active virus cases in Mercer County had climbed as high as 1,298 infections just a month ago.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, has warned that the region could see another spike in cases due to the Beaver-Graham football game, which was finally played on Oct. 8 at Mitchell Stadium after initially being delayed due to COVID. While a large crowd was on hand for the game, it wasn’t anywhere close to the 10,000 people who normally attend Beaver-Graham in August. Topping called the game “a perfect storm waiting to happen.”
However, it remains to be seen if Topping’s prediction will come to fruition.
He told the Daily Telegraph last week that health officials will know in about two weeks if there is an uptick in virus cases associated with the popular rivalry game.
So far 171 COVID-19 associated deaths have been reported in Mercer County. Another 7,791 people in Mercer County who tested positive for the virus have since recovered, according to the DHHR. That’s up from 7,744 recoveries on Monday.
Mercer County has reported 465 breakthrough cases to date involving vaccinated individuals and five breakthrough deaths.
The number of active virus cases in McDowell County fell on Tuesday to 150. That’s down from 170 active infections on Monday.
McDowell County has reported 43 virus associated deaths to date. Another 2,592 people in McDowell County have recovered from the virus.
Monroe County is now reporting 53 active virus cases, which is down from 55 active infections on Monday.
Monroe County has reported 25 virus-related deaths to date. Another 1,927 people have recovered from the virus in Monroe County.
Still, new deaths were reported Tuesday, this time on the Virginia-side of the state line.
The Virginia Department of Health reported one new virus death in Tazewell County, one new virus death in Bland County and three new deaths in Buchanan County. In Virginia, state health officials do not release the age or gender of those individuals who are classified as virus deaths. Virginia also does not provide a daily tally of active virus cases per county.
