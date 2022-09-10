BLUEFIELD — A Patriot Day ceremony reminding Americans of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 and urging them to keep the memories of those people from fading was conducted Friday in downtown Bluefield.
Starting at noon in Chicory Square, Colonel (retired) Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, now Bluefield’s city manager, welcomed the public. Millions of Americans remember when they first heard about the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C.
“I remember. I was a young captain at Fort Bragg going through the Special Forces qualification courses, we were actually taking a Special Operations exam,” Marson recalled.
“Somebody knocked on the classroom door halfway through the test, stuck his head in and said, ‘Hey, something’s going on,’” Marson said.
Their instructor had Marson and the others complete the test before they joined more than 100 other people outside where they were clustered around a television. Then they learned that the United States was under attack.
“I knew right then and there that my life in the Army and my life as an American had changed drastically,” Marson said. “It was going to be a different world and a couple of weeks later, you heard about things starting to happen in Afghanistan.
The first symbol was the firefighters and other first responders dashing into harm’s way, which was a symbol of the greatness of American and the greatness of the American people, Marson said. Soldiers took pieces of the World Trade Center’s tower with them when they were deployed to Afghanistan.
“Make no mistake. This is an important day to remember,” he said. “Remember all those folks who responded and all those Americans who died. We’re also remembering today just how important and what a great country we live in.”
Father Lou Hays of Christ Episcopal Church conducted the ceremony’s invocation. On the morning of Sept. 11, was a rector at an Episcopal church in Madison, Conn. He said that he soon learned that a member of the congregation, Dianne Snyder, was a flight attendant on American Flight 11 out of Boston, which was the first aircraft to hit the World Trade Center that day.
“Gracious and loving God, we gather here today to remember and lift up to You all the victims and heroes, known and unknown, of the 9/11 tragedy. We remember the almost 3,000 innocents who died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field near Shanksville, Penn.,” Hays prayed. “ We especially remember to give thanks for hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other first responders who sacrificed themselves to save others, every one of them a hero.”
The keynote speaker, Colonel (retired) Douglas Smith, U.S. Army, spoke about how on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four American commercial flights. Two were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center, and a third into the Pentagon. The fourth jetliner crashed at Shanksville, Penn. when passengers stormed the cockpit and tried to subdue the hijackers.
Smith urged the public not to forget about 9/11, especially in a time when “the world of unity and patriotic focus” which was evident after that day “no longer exists.”
“We can never forget our men and women in harm’s way today, still fighting extremists who plan and execute terrorist attacks,” Smith said. “We as a nation, we as West Virginians, must remain vigilant and dedicated to our nation and our citizens. We must never forget.”
The Bluefield Fire Department, which attended the ceremony with the Bluefield Police Department, conducted the Firefighter’s Prayer and the Last Call Bell ceremony.
“When I am called to duty God, whenever flame may rage, Give my the strength to save a life, whatever its age,” Capt. Robbie Steveson read. Lt. Bryan Carr rang the bell.
The Bluefield High School JROTC conducted the Presentation of Colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Bluefield High School Band under the direction of Nick Hinkle performed “God Bless America.” Nichole Thompson of the Historic Granada Theater sang the National Anthem.
Another 9/11 ceremony is taking place starting 9 a.m. today in Princeton when area firefighters and other first responders will climb as many stairs as possible at the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium to remember the first responders who died while trying to save as many people as possible when the World Trade Center’s towers collapsed.
Besides the civilians who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, there were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 55 military personnel and eight EMS personnel who died when the Twin Towers collapsed.
Each first responder participating in this year’s stair climb will wear an ID card with the name and photo of a fallen person as well as where he or she served. During the 2021 memorial climb, firefighters wore full gear to simulate the weight that the 9/11 first responders carried when they climbed the Towers’ stairs. To climb 110 stories is the equivalent of 2,071 steps.
At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, ChildLaw Services, Inc. and Mercer County Teen Court will host a 9/11 Day Flag of Honor ceremony at the Mercer County Courthouse.
The names of 65 people who died on 9/11 will be read Sunday during the ceremony. This list includes the names of eight children who died during the terrorist attacks. They were aboard the passenger planes that terrorists hijacked that day, according D. Michelle Hale, support services director of ChildLaw Services. The event’s organizer, Global Youth Justice, provided the names.
Sunday’s ceremony will be the second for the 9/11 Flag of Honor and the first time Mercer County Teen Court was chosen as a host site, Hale stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
