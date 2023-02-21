BLUEFIELD — Neither rain nor snow nor a couple of years of COVID can halt “The Voice of the Beavers.”
James A. “Jim” Nelson, Jr., has been selected as the 2022-23 inductee to the Bluefield High School Hall of Fame. Nelson becomes the 38th member of the select group of BHS graduates and his selection comes after a two-year break in the annual ceremony due to the pandemic.
“I am beyond honored to be selected to be in the Hall of Fame,” says Nelson, a graduate of the BHS Class of 1967, and a ’71 grad of West Virginia University.
Nelson will be inducted on Thursday, February 23 in the Mary Ruth Bartlett Auditorium on the BHS campus in a ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
In addition to having broadcast local sports events of all types for more than half a century, Nelson will add a historical footnote to the Bluefield Hall of Fame as he becomes the third member of his family to achieve the honor. His father, James Nelson, was the long-time archivist for the athletic program and his mother, Katherine “Kitty” Nelson, wrote the school’s Alma Mater.
Nelson’s media career began as a youngster when he listened to national announcers and broadcasters, especially including Jack Fleming, who broadcast games for the WVU Mountaineers.
Upon his own graduation from West Virginia, he applied to station director John C. Shott for a position at WHIS-TV and got the job. At the time, the Shotts owned a variety of local media including the television station, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and several radio stations. Nelson enjoyed the work, alternately spinning records, announcing sports, writing news stories and broadcasting on air.
“I asked Mr. Shott for a job,” recalls Nelson. “and he said ‘yes’ so I started the following Monday at the station and worked a variety of assignments.”
Nelson’s decades of broadcasting local sporting events, including both Princeton and Graham, as well as the primary years of announcing for the Bluefield Beavers various teams. He has told several interviewers about a chance encounter at Big Creek High School when the late Ed Elliott and the BCHS Principal exchanged words “on air” which ultimately resulted in Nelson immediately taking over the play-by-play that night.
One game led to another and the famed “Nelson Sound” has been a staple of area air waves ever since. Along the way, the multi-talented master has ghost written a couple of books, done medical writing to assist the Blaydes Foundation and Dr. Elliott Blaydes, and presently serves as Vice President of Institutional and Media Relations. He is also a member of the Bluefield Beautification Commission and has served in a wide range of community activities over the decades.
“We are honored to be able to induct Jim into the Bluefield High School Hall of Fame,” says BHS Principal Michael Collins. “His contributions to the area, the city and our high school have and continue to be an important part of Four Seasons Country.”
Hall of Fame committee members include Tiffany Jones, Daniel Wells, Fritz Simon, Pete Sarver, Larry Hypes and Michael Collins.
Nelson lives in Bluefield with his wife, Carol. The Nelson children are Drew, USMC, (ret.), Adam (Stryker Medical) and Jackie.
