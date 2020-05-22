BLUEFIELD — More than half of the 404 people who were tested for COVID-19 last weekend at Bluefield State College are negative for the virus, health officials said Thursday.
So far 256 of the 404 people who participated in the two-day testing campaign all came back negative for the virus, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said.
The remaining 148 test results are not yet in.
“Of the 404 individuals tested at Bluefield State College, 256 results have been reported to the health department,” Bragg said in his daily COVID-19 update Thursday. “All results that have been reported to the health department have been negative for COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. (Thursday). All 256 individuals have been contacted by the Mercer County Health Department.”
Bragg said another 134 test results were still pending Thursday afternoon.
That means the current COVID-19 count for Mercer County still stands at 13. But 10 of those 13 cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine.
Bragg said another three individuals remain in isolation.
Contact tracing numbers for Mercer County also remain largely unchanged.
Bragg said 181 individuals who came into contact at some point with one of the 13 confirmed coronavirus cases were placed in isolation. Of those 181 individuals, 172 have been released from isolation.
Only nine people identified through contact tracing remain in isolation.
Bragg said the virus is still present in the community.
“Those at greater risk such as the elderly, individuals with under lying health issues, and immunocompromised individuals are safer staying at home,” Bragg said. “If you are out, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Remember to wash hands often with warm water and soap. COVID-19 is still in our community.”
No new virus cases were reported Thursday afternoon in the immediate region.
Both McDowell and Monroe counties are still holding at six cases, and Tazewell County is still reporting six cases. Giles County still has five cases and Buchanan County still has 18. Bland County still has no virus cases.
