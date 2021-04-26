PRINCETON — Exchanging syringes with drug addicts might seem like a way to prolong their addictions, but local health agencies have been using these exchanges as a way to contact addicts, let them know about the services available to them and guide them out of the addiction cycle.
Gov. Jim Justice recently signed a law which places stricter requirements on needle exchange programs. The Mercer County Health Department has been offering a “one for one” needle exchange, providing clean needles to addicts in order to prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV, according to Roger Topping, the health department’s administrator. In October 2020, Southern Highlands Mental Health Center came on board to provide counseling to those who ask for it.
Health care providers have been concerned that the tighter restrictions will cripple some needle exchange programs and end others. Mercer County is listed by the CDC as a potential outbreak county for HIV while other counties are now experiencing HIV outbreaks.
Mercer County’s program allows Southern Highlands to meet addicts and help guide them services. Matthew Huffman, division director of substance abuse disorder services, currently oversees the Southern Highlands services.
“We have a total of 36 different programs working with substance abuse where we can offer consumers any level of treatment that they need,” Huffman said.
The needle exchange is part of the Southern Highlands harm reduction program. Southern Highlands personnel at the Mercer County Health Department every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
“So it’s not just someone walking in asking for needles and getting needles,” Huffman said.
“They (counselors) talk about if they want to get treatment and they will help set them up for any kind of treatment if they need it,” he stated. “To date, we have seen 177 people so far. A lot of been repeats, but we have gotten over 54 people into treatment. We’re very, very proud of these ladies. They have worked extremely hard.”
Katie Slaughter, the ARC peer navigator, said they see “a good mixture” of people coming to the needle exchange program, but there was a surprise when it started last year.
“We have a little bit of an older crowd that we do rather than a younger crowd,” she said. “We have a lot of 40 and ups. We really don’t get much of a younger crowd there.”
“We were very shocked,” Huffman added.
Slaughter said they have seen a few younger people “here and there,” but “it’s mainly been an older crowd.”
When people arrive at the health department for the needle exchange, they are guided to the Southern Highlands staff.
“When they come in, they see the nurse first. The nurse gets their supplies for them and then before they leave she makes them come over and see us. We just kind of introduce ourselves. I have my card that I give to them,” Slaughter stated. “So we introduce ourselves, tell them what we’re trying to do and what kind of options that they have. If they decide that they want to get into treatment, we tell them about the programs, the inpatient and outpatient options and let them know we’re available if they need us.”
Some participants are soon interested in the programs while others take time to decide.
“If they need to talk at that time, we’ll pull them to the side and talk to them. A lot of them are interested in listening to it, so a lot of them get applications while they’re there,” Slaughter said. “We let them know they can contact us if they want to, we can get them into treatment. The program is anonymous so we don’t really go further than that. Some of them will give us their names and numbers so we can contact them afterwards and follow up with them and see if they’ve changed their mind, but mostly it’s just letting them come to us.”
The intravenous drug users are mostly addicted to heroin and methamphetamine, Slaughter said.
Krystal Perdue, the ARC project director, said that the goal is to meet addicts at whatever stage they are in their addictions. This could mean seeing them on the streets or after an overdose. The goal is to get these addicts into treatment and get them stabilized, and start guiding them back to a regular life. This could mean getting into classes teaching life skills such as writing resumes, budgeting, learning how to do healthy grocery shopping and other topics.
“But our goal is to create a healthy workforce that is able to go out and maintain a job even though they do have this past,” Perdue said. “We work with Tug River (Health Association). If they have infectious diseases, they have an infectious disease specialist that will work with them and get them they treatment that they need so that we can help them. We’re working on getting them stabilized and into jobs.”
Sometimes, the people battling addiction talk about their past and how their substance abuse problem developed.
“A lot of them, it takes a little bit. You’ve got to build that rapport before they’ll open up, but once they open up we’ll know their past,” Perdue said. “Say, someone opens up and says, ‘Well, I was a heavy machine operator.’ And I’ll say, well, let’s get you into heavy machine operating again. We just want to help them get their lives back.”
Huffman said that sometimes the counselors see entire families that are fighting addictions. Addiction has been passed down from one generation to the next.
“A lot it is from concurrent disorders (mental illness and a substance use problem), self medication,” he said. “A lot of it is from unemployment, trying to make a living and one thing leads to another, but one of the biggest things we have seen is that it’s now basically become part of our culture, which is very sad to say. You’ve grown up with it. You’ve seen it. It’s the norm. I mean, if grandpa was doing it, mom was doing it, dad was doing it, it’s just second nature for you to do it.”
Whole families have come in for treatment.
“It was mother, son and daughter. We all brought them in,” Huffman recalled. “And our residential inpatient facilities, we’ve had a grandfather, a father and a son. And then in our female (facility) we’ve gotten a mother and daughter. We haven’t gotten the granddaughter in yet, but they said the granddaughter is in need of treatment. It’s just, unfortunately, the norm for our area now.”
Kalla Farmer, a lead peer recovery support specialist, goes to the health department every Thursday. She describes the services that are available. Sometimes, she provides a service that people fighting addiction especially need: being somebody who is ready listen to them.
“We go in and we’re meeting them where they are and we offer our services that we have if they’re interested in treatment, even if they just need to talk to somebody,” she said.
Southern Highlands has service ranging from inpatient to outpatient and detox centers as well as peer recovery support, she said. Each case is unique.
“A lot of it depends on what they are personally wanting themselves,” Farmer said. “We’re meeting each individual where they are.”
Huffman said that counselors know that they have to be patient when trying to get a person into treatment.
“One of the things that we’ve seen that was that if you go to someone in active addiction and you tell them they need treatment and they need this level of treatment, if that’s not what they want or not what they’re ready for, then they shut down and we’ve lost all connection to them,” he said. “Our goal is to meet them where they are. We find out what they’re ready for and we accompany them on their recovery journey. We are not trying to twist anyone’s arm and make them do something they’re not comfortable with at that time. We just continue to provide support.”
“So even if Kalla or Katie met somebody at harm reduction who was not interested in doing inpatient or outpatient yet, if they still wanted to talk to them, they do give out their cards,” Huffman said.”They have work cellphones so this person can text them if they’re not comfortable talking, they can call them whenever, it doesn’t matter. We just make sure we’re always available if they need help.”
The counselors’ ability to build rapport with the people participating in the needle exchange program is invaluable, he added.
“They’re amazing. They go out every Thursday They’re never late,” Huffman said. “They offer every resource that we have under the sun and they continue to meet with them. They don’t talk down to them, never degrade them and let them know that we’re here whenever they’re ready.
Huffman said everyone at Southern Highlands was “very nervous” when they heard about the tighter restrictions being discussed in the Legislature.
“We thought we might lose it because we have been able to help so many people. We’ve seen 177, and so far we’ve gotten 54 of those into treatment, and at least 100 of those 177 are repeats. That means we’ve been able to help about half of them,” he said.
Needle exchange is more than just handing out needles, Huffman added.
“It’s not just them coming in and throwing needles at people. It is an exchange,” he said. “It is not just you getting free needles, and it is not meant to be a long-term service. It’s to help get them where they need to be.”
